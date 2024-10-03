Job Alert - 03/10/2024

NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay Level 3, with Basic  pay of Rs. 21,700/- (as per 7th  CPC)

Last Date: 12.11.2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fee: No application fee.

NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Superintendent Vacancy

Post Name: Superintendent

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay Level  6, with  Basic pay  of  Rs. 35,400/-  (as per 7th CPC)

Last Date: 12.11.2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fee: No application fee.

NPSC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Jailor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Jailor

Posts: 02

Location: Nagaland

Salary: As Per NPSC Norms

Last Date: 09-Oct-2024

Age Limit: As per the Nagaland Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years , as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-

Mode of Payment: Online

NPSC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Curator Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Curator

Posts: 01

Location: Nagaland

Salary: As Per NPSC Norms

Last Date: 09-Oct-2024

Age Limit: As per the Nagaland Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years , as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-

Mode of Payment: Online

NPSC Recruitment 2024 - Labour Inspector Vacancy

Post Name: Labour Inspector

Posts: 05

Location: Nagaland

Salary: As Per NPSC Norms

Last Date: 09-Oct-2024

Age Limit: As per the Nagaland Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years , as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-

Mode of Payment: Online

NPSC Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Superintendent of Police Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Superintendent of Police

Posts: 05

Location: Nagaland

Salary: As Per NPSC Norms

Last Date: 09-Oct-2024

Age Limit: 21-30 years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs.30,000- 1,10,000/-

Last Date: 31st October 2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Comptroller Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Comptroller

Posts: 03

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs.30,000- 1,10,000/-

Last Date: 31st October 2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Bajali Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Process Server Vacancy

Post Name: Process Server (Jarikarak)

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 14,000 to 70,000 + G.P. Rs. 5,200/-(PB-2)

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Bajali, Assam

Last Date: 21/10/2024

Bajali Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Peon Vacancy

Post Name: Peon

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 12,000 to 52,000 + G.P. Rs. 3,900/-(PB-1)

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Bajali, Assam

Last Date: 21/10/2024

