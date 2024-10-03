Job Alert - 03/10/2024

Bajali Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Process Server Vacancy

Post Name: Process Server (Jarikarak)

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 14,000 to 70,000 + G.P. Rs. 5,200/-(PB-2)

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Bajali, Assam

Last Date: 21/10/2024