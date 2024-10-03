Job Alert - 03/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Pay Level 3, with Basic pay of Rs. 21,700/- (as per 7th CPC)
Last Date: 12.11.2024
Age: 27 years
Application Fee: No application fee.
Post Name: Superintendent
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Pay Level 6, with Basic pay of Rs. 35,400/- (as per 7th CPC)
Last Date: 12.11.2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fee: No application fee.
Post Name: Assistant Jailor
Posts: 02
Location: Nagaland
Salary: As Per NPSC Norms
Last Date: 09-Oct-2024
Age Limit: As per the Nagaland Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years , as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Assistant Curator
Posts: 01
Location: Nagaland
Salary: As Per NPSC Norms
Last Date: 09-Oct-2024
Age Limit: As per the Nagaland Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years , as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Labour Inspector
Posts: 05
Location: Nagaland
Salary: As Per NPSC Norms
Last Date: 09-Oct-2024
Age Limit: As per the Nagaland Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years , as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Deputy Superintendent of Police
Posts: 05
Location: Nagaland
Salary: As Per NPSC Norms
Last Date: 09-Oct-2024
Age Limit: 21-30 years
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 325/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer
Posts: 02
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs.30,000- 1,10,000/-
Last Date: 31st October 2024
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Assistant Comptroller
Posts: 03
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs.30,000- 1,10,000/-
Last Date: 31st October 2024
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Process Server (Jarikarak)
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 14,000 to 70,000 + G.P. Rs. 5,200/-(PB-2)
Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.
Location: Bajali, Assam
Last Date: 21/10/2024
Post Name: Peon
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 12,000 to 52,000 + G.P. Rs. 3,900/-(PB-1)
Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.
Location: Bajali, Assam
Last Date: 21/10/2024