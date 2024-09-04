Job Alert - 04/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: CSR Executive
Posts: Various
Location: Northeast
Salary: Rs.17500/- P.M
Last Date: 08.09.2024
Age: Above 18 Years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed master's in social work (MSW) or equivalent.
Post Name: HR Executive
Posts: Various
Location: Northeast
Salary: Rs.17500/- P.M
Last Date: 08.09.2024
Age: Above 18 Years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBA (HR)/PG Diploma in Personal Management or equivalent.
Post Name: Graduate
Posts: Various
Location: Northeast
Salary: Rs.17500/- P.M
Last Date: 08.09.2024
Age: Above 18 Years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering.
Post Name: District Project Manager – Training
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 17-09-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBA/PGDM/MSW/PGD in Rural Development/Management/MA- Sociology/BE/ B. Tech along with
minimum 3 years of experience in Monitoring Quality Assurance and Evaluation of Training Delivery, experience in institutions like ITI/TSPs/Polytechnic will be preferable, etc.
Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 17-09-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Human Resource/ MBA (HR) from recognized university with minimum 7 years of experience in relevant field.
Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Placement & Post Placement Tracking
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 17-09-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Human Resources/ MBA (HR) from recognized university with minimum 7 years’ experience in relevant field.
Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Monitoring & Evaluation
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 17-09-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate and MBA from recognized university with minimum 7 years’ experience in relevant field.
Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Social Mobilization & Capacity Building
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 17-09-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Sociology/ Anthropology / MSW/ Psychology from recognized university with minimum of 7 years experience in relevant field.
Post Name: Pharmacy Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 08/09/2024
Required Qualification: HS / Graduate
Post Name: Executive – Finance & Accounts
Posts: 03
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 08/09/2024
Required Qualification: B.Com / M.Com / CA Intern