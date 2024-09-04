Job Alert - 04/09/2024

ASDM Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - District Project Manager – Training, Vacancy

Post Name: District Project Manager – Training

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 17-09-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBA/PGDM/MSW/PGD in Rural Development/Management/MA- Sociology/BE/ B. Tech along with

minimum 3 years of experience in Monitoring Quality Assurance and Evaluation of Training Delivery, experience in institutions like ITI/TSPs/Polytechnic will be preferable, etc.