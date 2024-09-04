Job Alert - 04/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

PGCIL NER Recruitment 2024 - CSR Executive Vacancy

Post Name: CSR Executive

Posts: Various

Location: Northeast

Salary: Rs.17500/- P.M

Last Date: 08.09.2024

Age: Above 18 Years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed master's in social work (MSW) or equivalent.

PGCIL NER Recruitment 2024 - HR Executive Vacancy

Post Name: HR Executive

Posts: Various

Location: Northeast

Salary: Rs.17500/- P.M

Last Date: 08.09.2024

Age: Above 18 Years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBA (HR)/PG Diploma in Personal Management or equivalent.

PGCIL NER Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Vacancy

Post Name: Graduate

Posts: Various

Location: Northeast

Salary: Rs.17500/- P.M

Last Date: 08.09.2024

Age: Above 18 Years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering.

ASDM Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - District Project Manager – Training, Vacancy

Post Name: District Project Manager – Training

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 17-09-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBA/PGDM/MSW/PGD in Rural Development/Management/MA- Sociology/BE/ B. Tech along with
minimum 3 years of experience in Monitoring Quality Assurance and Evaluation of Training Delivery, experience in institutions like ITI/TSPs/Polytechnic will be preferable, etc.

ASDM Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration,Vacancy

Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Human Resource & Administration

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 17-09-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Human Resource/ MBA (HR) from recognized university with minimum 7 years of experience in relevant field.

ASDM Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Skill Project Manager- Placement & Post Placement Tracking, Vacancy

Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Placement & Post Placement Tracking

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 17-09-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Human Resources/ MBA (HR) from recognized university with minimum 7 years’ experience in relevant field.

ASDM Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Skill Project Manager- Monitoring & Evaluation, Vacancy

Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Monitoring & Evaluation

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 17-09-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate and MBA from recognized university with minimum 7 years’ experience in relevant field.

ASDM Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Skill Project Manager- Social Mobilization & Capacity Building, Vacancy

Post Name: Skill Project Manager- Social Mobilization & Capacity Building

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 17-09-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree in Sociology/ Anthropology / MSW/ Psychology from recognized university with minimum of 7 years experience in relevant field.

Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024 - Pharmacy Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Pharmacy Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 08/09/2024

Required Qualification: HS / Graduate

Hayat Hospital Recruitment 2024 - Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Executive – Finance & Accounts

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 08/09/2024

Required Qualification: B.Com / M.Com / CA Intern