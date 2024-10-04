Job Alert - 04/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Research Fellowship
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong- Meghalaya
Salary: As per SERB rules for the fellowship and Host institution rules.
Last Date: 14-10-2024
Age: 29 Years Max.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Consultant (Drilling)
Posts: 01
Location: Tripura
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 21/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Project Technician
Posts: 01
Duration: 6 months (contract-based)
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: ₹12,000 per month
Walk-in-Date: 17th October 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer
Posts: 02
Duration: 6 months (contract-based)
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: ₹28,500 – ₹30,000 per month
Walk-in-Date: 17th October 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Assistant / Associate Professor in Business Administration (Specialization in Marketing with PhD)
No.of Posts: Not Specified
Salary: As per AICTE norms
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 7-10-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Post Name: Placement Director /Placement Officer
No.of Posts: Not Specified
Salary: As per AICTE norms
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 7-10-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Post Name: Deputy Academic Officer (Arts)
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs.22000-87000/- GP Rs. 9100/-
Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not above 40 years as on 01-06-2024.
Location: Assam
Last Date: 17-10-2024
Post Name: Assistant Manager Commercial (Godown Office)
Posts: 02
Salary: Rs.14000-49000/- GP Rs. 8000/-
Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not above 40 years as on 01-06-2024.
Location: Assam
Last Date: 17-10-2024
Name of post : Grade-III (Junior /Library Assistant)
No. of posts : 04
Last Date: October 18, 2024
Location: Dhemaji, Assam
Application Fee: Rs. 500/-
Name of post : Assistant Professor in History
No. of posts : 01
Last Date: October 18, 2024
Location: Dhemaji, Assam
Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-