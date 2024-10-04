Job Alert - 04/10/2024

ASTPPCL Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Academic Officer (Arts) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Academic Officer (Arts)

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs.22000-87000/- GP Rs. 9100/-

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not above 40 years as on 01-06-2024.

Location: Assam

Last Date: 17-10-2024