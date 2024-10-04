Job Alert - 04/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

NEHU Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellowship Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellowship

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong- Meghalaya

Salary: As per SERB rules for the fellowship and Host institution rules.

Last Date: 14-10-2024

Age: 29 Years Max.

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Consultant (Drilling) Vacancy

Post Name: Consultant (Drilling)

Posts: 01

Location: Tripura

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 21/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Project Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technician

Posts: 01

Duration: 6 months (contract-based)

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary:  ₹12,000 per month

Walk-in-Date: 17th October 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer

Posts: 02

Duration: 6 months (contract-based)

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary:  ₹28,500 – ₹30,000 per month

Walk-in-Date: 17th October 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit

GCU Recruitment 2024 - Assistant / Associate Professor in Business Administration Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant / Associate Professor in Business Administration (Specialization in Marketing with PhD)

No.of Posts: Not Specified

Salary: As per AICTE norms

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 7-10-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

For more info visit

GCU Recruitment 2024 - Placement Director /Placement Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Placement Director /Placement Officer

No.of Posts: Not Specified

Salary: As per AICTE norms

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 7-10-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

For more info visit

ASTPPCL Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Academic Officer (Arts) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Academic Officer (Arts)

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs.22000-87000/- GP Rs. 9100/-

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not above 40 years as on 01-06-2024. 

Location: Assam

Last Date: 17-10-2024

For more info visit

ASTPPCL Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager Commercial (Godown Office) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Manager Commercial (Godown Office)

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs.14000-49000/- GP Rs. 8000/-

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not above 40 years as on 01-06-2024. 

Location: Assam

Last Date: 17-10-2024

For more info visit

Silapathar College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-III (Junior /Library Assistant) Vacancy

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior /Library Assistant)

No. of posts : 04

Last Date: October 18, 2024

Location: Dhemaji, Assam

Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

For more info visit

Silapathar College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 01

Last Date: October 18, 2024

Location: Dhemaji, Assam

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-

For more info visit