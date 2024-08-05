Job Alert - 05/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

GMC Recruitment 2024 - Municipal Corporation Police Vacancy

Post Name: Municipal Corporation Police

Posts: 60

Salary: Rs. 12,000/- Per Month

Age Limit: As per the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years , as on 01-Jan-2024.

Location: Guwahati, Assam 

Last Date: 31-Aug-2024

Required Qualification: As per GMC official notification, candidate should have completed 12th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Personnel Branch, 2nd Floor, Uzanbazar, Guwahati-781001.

Manipur University Recruitment 2024 - Internal Audit Officer (on deputation) Vacancy

Post Name: Internal Audit Officer (on deputation)

Posts: 1

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04/09/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fee: Rs. 1000/- for UR & OBC candidates and Rs. 400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates have to be paid online.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Internal Audit Officer (on deputation) at Manipur University No specific educational qualification mentioned; experience in Audit and Accounts Services is required.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online form on the Manipur University website www.manipuruniv.ac.in. After submitting the form online, download and print it. Send the printed form with all required documents and fee payment proof to The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal – 795003. 

Manipur University Recruitment 2024 - Systems Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Systems Engineer

Posts: 1

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04/09/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fee: Rs. 1000/- for UR & OBC candidates and Rs. 400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates have to be paid online.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Systems Engineer at Manipur University the candidate should have done B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/Electronics Engineering/M.Sc. in Computer Science/MCA, or M.E./M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/Electronics Engineering

How to apply: Candidates must apply online form on the Manipur University website www.manipuruniv.ac.in. After submitting the form online, download and print it. Send the printed form with all required documents and fee payment proof to The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal – 795003. 

Manipur University Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Officer (MIT) Vacancy

Post Name: Administrative Officer (MIT)

Posts: 1

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04/09/2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fee: Rs. 1000/- for UR & OBC candidates and Rs. 400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates have to be paid online.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Systems Engineer at Manipur University the candidate should have done Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online form on the Manipur University website www.manipuruniv.ac.in. After submitting the form online, download and print it. Send the printed form with all required documents and fee payment proof to The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal – 795003.

DERT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate Vacancy

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 12,000/- per month

Last Date: 12-Aug-2024

Age Limit: Not less than 18 years and not more than 32 years (5 years relaxed for ST/SC)

Required Qualification:

  • M.A. Education preferable with Ph.D.

  • Experience: Research Experience at P.G. Level and above.

  • Work Description: Data collection, Data analysis, Drafting reports, Co-ordination with Field personnel

IIM Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Deputy General Manager (Knowledge Services) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy General Manager (Knowledge Services)

Posts: 1 [UR:1]

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Age Limit: 45 Years as of the last date of Publication of the Advertisement. Relaxation in Age will be given upto 5 years for SC/ST/PwD and upto 3 years for NC-OBC candidates

Salary: Pay Level-12 of the Academic Pay Matrix, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 1,01,500/-

Last Date: 27th August 2024

Required Qualification: Ph.D. with first class in Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognized University.

How to apply: Interested candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal on the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

IIM Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Senior Executive Associate to Director Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Executive Associate to Director

Posts: 1 [UR:1]

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Age Limit: 40 Years as of the last date of Publication of the Advertisement. Relaxation in Age will be given upto 5 years for SC/ST/PwD and upto 3 years for NC-OBC candidates

Salary: Pay Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Last Date: 27th August 2024

Required Qualification: Master’s Degree with 60% marks having excellent written and verbal communication skills.

How to apply: Interested candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal on the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

DSC East Khasi Hills Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts:  3 [UR:1, KJ&G:2]

Location: East Khasi Hills – Meghalaya

Salary: Pay level-4 (As per Revised pay structure).

Last Date: 05.09.2024

Age Limit: 18- 32 years as on 01.01.2024. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years over the upper age limit of 32 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.

Required Qualification: Class XII/ HSSLC passed with a Certificate in Short Hand and Computer Application.

How to apply: Candidates are required to register themselves with the District Selection Committee (DSC) through the website https://eastkhasihills.gov.in using a valid email ID. The email ID will also be used for further correspondence by the office if required. The District Selection Committee will not accept any application submitted by hard copy.