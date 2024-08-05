Job Alert - 05/08/2024

GMC Recruitment 2024 - Municipal Corporation Police Vacancy

Post Name: Municipal Corporation Police

Posts: 60

Salary: Rs. 12,000/- Per Month

Age Limit: As per the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years , as on 01-Jan-2024.

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 31-Aug-2024

Required Qualification: As per GMC official notification, candidate should have completed 12th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Personnel Branch, 2nd Floor, Uzanbazar, Guwahati-781001.