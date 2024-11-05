Job Alert - 05/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Hemalata Public Sr. Secondary School Recruitment 2024 - Faculty of Mathematics Vacancy
Post Name: Faculty of Mathematics
Posts: 01
Location: Baihata- Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 10/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Reality Public School Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Principal (Female) Vacancy
Post Name: Principal (Female)
Posts: 01
Age Limit: 50 years
Salary: Rs. 10 Lakhs per annum (LPA) (negotiable for deserving candidate)
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date: 10/11/2024
NSC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant-A (Computer Science) Vacancy
Post Name: Technical Assistant-A (Computer Science)
Posts: 01
Salary: Level 5
Age Limit: 35 Years
Last Date: 18th November 2024
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Application Fee: No Application Fee
NSC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Exhibition Assistant-A Vacancy
Post Name: Exhibition Assistant-A
Posts: 01
Salary: Level 5
Age Limit: 35 Years
Last Date: 18th November 2024
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Application Fee: No Application Fee
NSC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant-A (Mechanical) Vacancy
Post Name: Technical Assistant-A (Mechanical)
Posts: 01
Salary: Level 5
Age Limit: 35 Years
Last Date: 18th November 2024
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Application Fee: No Application Fee
SASU Chabua Recruitment 2024 - Finance & Accounts Officer Vacancy
Post Name: Finance & Accounts Officer
No. of posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh, Assam
Last Date: 25th November 2024
Application Fee: Non-refundable application processing fees of Rs. 1000/- for each post shall be made through the online portal only.
Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Milk Tester Vacancy
Post Name: Milk Tester
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs.18000/- per month
Last Date: 23rd November 2024
Age: Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2024.
Application Fees: N/A
NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Trade Apprentice (COPA) Vacancy
Post Name: Trade Apprentice (COPA)
Posts: 05
Location: Dhemaji – Assam
Last Date: 12/11/2024
Salary: Rs. 7,700/- Per Month
Age: 18 - 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Trade Apprentice (Plumber) Vacancy
Post Name: Trade Apprentice (Plumber)
Posts: 02
Location: Dhemaji – Assam
Last Date: 12/11/2024
Salary: Rs. 7,700/- Per Month
Age: 18 - 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Trade Apprentice (Welder) Vacancy
Post Name: Trade Apprentice (Welder)
Posts: 03
Location: Dhemaji – Assam
Last Date: 12/11/2024
Salary: Rs. 7,700/- Per Month
Age: 18 - 30 years
Application Fees: N/A