Job Alert - 05/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Hemalata Public Sr. Secondary School Recruitment 2024 - Faculty of Mathematics Vacancy

Post Name: Faculty of Mathematics

Posts: 01

Location: Baihata- Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 10/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Reality Public School Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Principal (Female) Vacancy

Post Name: Principal (Female)

Posts: 01

Age Limit: 50 years

Salary: Rs. 10 Lakhs per annum (LPA) (negotiable for deserving candidate)

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date: 10/11/2024

NSC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant-A (Computer Science) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Assistant-A (Computer Science)

Posts: 01

Salary: Level 5

Age Limit: 35 Years

Last Date: 18th November 2024

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Application Fee: No Application Fee

NSC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Exhibition Assistant-A Vacancy

Post Name: Exhibition Assistant-A

Posts: 01

Salary: Level 5

Age Limit: 35 Years

Last Date: 18th November 2024

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Application Fee: No Application Fee

NSC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant-A (Mechanical) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Assistant-A (Mechanical)

Posts: 01

Salary: Level 5

Age Limit: 35 Years

Last Date: 18th November 2024

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Application Fee: No Application Fee

SASU Chabua Recruitment 2024 - Finance & Accounts Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Last Date: 25th November 2024

Application Fee: Non-refundable application processing fees of Rs. 1000/- for each post shall be made through the online portal only.

Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Milk Tester Vacancy

Post Name: Milk Tester

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.18000/- per month

Last Date: 23rd November 2024

Age: Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2024.

Application Fees: N/A

NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Trade Apprentice (COPA) Vacancy

Post Name: Trade Apprentice (COPA)

Posts: 05

Location: Dhemaji – Assam

Last Date: 12/11/2024

Salary: Rs. 7,700/- Per Month

Age: 18 - 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Trade Apprentice (Plumber) Vacancy

Post Name: Trade Apprentice (Plumber)

Posts: 02

Location: Dhemaji – Assam

Last Date: 12/11/2024

Salary: Rs. 7,700/- Per Month

Age: 18 - 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Trade Apprentice (Welder) Vacancy

Post Name: Trade Apprentice (Welder)

Posts: 03

Location: Dhemaji – Assam

Last Date: 12/11/2024

Salary: Rs. 7,700/- Per Month

Age: 18 - 30 years

Application Fees: N/A