Job Alert - 06/09/2024

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Enumerator Vacancy

Post Name: Enumerator

Posts: 13

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: 10/09/2024

Age Limit: 18-32 years

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Enumerator at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Matriculation/SSLC passed.