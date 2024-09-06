Job Alert - 06/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: District Coordinator
Posts: 06
State-wise vacancy: Assam-1, Meghalaya-3, Arunachal Pradesh-2
Location: Northeast
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 07/09/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Required Qualification: Degree/Diploma/Graduate having at least 50 % marks(45% for SC/ST) in last qualifying exam
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 02
Discipline wise vacancies: Philosophy : 1
Political Science : 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Age: 38 Years
Fee: Rs.1500/-
Last Date: 19/09/2024
Required Qualification: Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per govt. office memorandum no.AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022
Post Name: Enumerator
Posts: 13
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: 10/09/2024
Age Limit: 18-32 years
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Enumerator at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Matriculation/SSLC passed.
Post Name: Driver
Posts: 61
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: 10/09/2024
Age Limit: 18-32 years
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Driver at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Class VIII passed with valid Professional Driving License from the concerned DTO.
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 03
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: 10/09/2024
Age Limit: 18-32 years
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Stenographer at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Class XII/HSSLC passed with Certificate in Short Hand and Computer Application.
Post Name: Field Engineer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 11/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering
Post Name: Lecturer in Fine Arts
Posts: 01
Location: Barpeta- Assam
Salary: Negotiable / As per norms
Last Date: 08-09-2024
Age: As per Assam Government Rules
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in Fine Arts at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in Fine Arts (MFA) with minimum 55% marks with NET /SLET / Ph.D.
Post Name: Lecturer in Pedagogy: Mathematics
Posts: 01
Location: Barpeta- Assam
Salary: Negotiable / As per norms
Last Date: 08-09-2024
Age: As per Assam Government Rules
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in Pedagogy: Mathematics at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in Mathematics with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks. And NET / SLET / Ph.D.
Post Name: Lecturer in Pedagogy: History
Posts: 01
Location: Barpeta- Assam
Salary: Negotiable / As per norms
Last Date: 08-09-2024
Age: As per Assam Government Rules
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in Pedagogy: History at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in History with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D.
Post Name: Lecturer for Perspective in Education
Posts: 01
Location: Barpeta- Assam
Salary: Negotiable / As per norms
Last Date: 08-09-2024
Age: As per Assam Government Rules
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer for Perspective in Education at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in Social Sciences with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D. Or, Postgraduate (MA) degree in Education with minimum 55% marks and B.Ed./B.El.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D..