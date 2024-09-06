Job Alert - 06/09/2024

SeSTA Recruitment 2024 - District Coordinator Vacancy

Post NameDistrict Coordinator

Posts: 06

State-wise vacancy: Assam-1, Meghalaya-3, Arunachal Pradesh-2

Location: Northeast

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 07/09/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Required Qualification: Degree/Diploma/Graduate having at least 50 % marks(45% for SC/ST) in last qualifying exam

Beltola College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 02

Discipline wise vacancies: Philosophy : 1

Political Science : 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Age: 38 Years

Fee: Rs.1500/-

Last Date: 19/09/2024

Required Qualification:  Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per govt. office memorandum no.AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Enumerator Vacancy

Post Name: Enumerator

Posts: 13

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: 10/09/2024

Age Limit: 18-32 years

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Enumerator at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Matriculation/SSLC passed.

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy

Post Name: Driver

Posts: 61

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: 10/09/2024

Age Limit: 18-32 years

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Driver at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Class VIII passed with valid Professional Driving License from the concerned DTO.

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 03

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: 10/09/2024

Age Limit: 18-32 years

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Stenographer at DC Shillong, the candidates should have done Class XII/HSSLC passed with Certificate in Short Hand and Computer Application.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Field Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Field Engineer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 11/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer in Fine Arts Vacancy

Post Name:  Lecturer in Fine Arts

Posts: 01

Location: Barpeta- Assam

Salary: Negotiable / As per norms

Last Date: 08-09-2024

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in Fine Arts at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in Fine Arts (MFA) with minimum 55% marks with NET /SLET / Ph.D.

Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer in Pedagogy: Mathematics Vacancy

Post Name:  Lecturer in Pedagogy: Mathematics

Posts: 01

Location: Barpeta- Assam

Salary: Negotiable / As per norms

Last Date: 08-09-2024

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in Pedagogy: Mathematics at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in Mathematics with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks. And NET / SLET / Ph.D.

Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer in Pedagogy: History Vacancy

Post Name:  Lecturer in Pedagogy: History

Posts: 01

Location: Barpeta- Assam

Salary: Negotiable / As per norms

Last Date: 08-09-2024

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in Pedagogy: History at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in History with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D.

Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer for Perspective in Education Vacancy

Post Name:  Lecturer for Perspective in Education

Posts: 01

Location: Barpeta- Assam

Salary: Negotiable / As per norms

Last Date: 08-09-2024

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer for Perspective in Education at Barpeta BT College, candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in Social Sciences with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D. Or, Postgraduate (MA) degree in Education with minimum 55% marks and B.Ed./B.El.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D..

