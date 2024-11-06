Job Alert - 06/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Officer Vacancy
Post Name: Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary : Rs 16400 – 40500/- per month
Last Date: 22-Nov-2024
Age: Max. 40
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Manager Vacancy
Post Name: Deputy Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary : Rs 24900 – 50500/- per month
Last Date: 22-Nov-2024
Age: Max. 48
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Manager Vacancy
Post Name: Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary : Rs 29100 – 54500/- per month
Last Date: 22-Nov-2024
Age: Max. 50
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2024 - Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancy
Post Name: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
Posts: 01
Job Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 15000/- with 3% annual increment in case of continuation
Walk-in-Date: 29th November 2024
Age Limit: Rs. 15000/- with 3% annual increment in case of continuation
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (One Hundred) only
NHSRC Recruitment 2024 - Senior Consultant Vacancy
Post Name: Senior Consultant
Posts: Various
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs.90,000-150,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 20-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the National Health Systems Resource Centre recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 55 years , as on 01-10-2024.
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Assam Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2024 - Medical Officer Vacancy
Post Name: Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh, Assam
Salary: Rs. 45000/- per month
Date of Interview: 11-11-2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
No of Posts: 102
Age Limit: 21 to 38 years
Location: Assam
Pay Scale: Rs.22,000 to Rs. 97,000 PM (including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800)
Last Date : 15th November 2024
Application Fee: The application fees for the DSE Assam Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment are set at Rs. 500 for Unreserved (UR) candidates and Rs. 350 for OBC/MOBC/ST(H)/ST(P)/SC/PwD/Other candidates. The payment is to be made online during the application process.
BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Chief Manager Vacancy
Post Name: Chief Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs 36600 – 62000/-per month
Last Date: 22-Nov-2024
Age: 52 Years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Dy General Manager Vacancy
Post Name: Dy General Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs 43200 – 66000/-per month
Last Date: 22-Nov-2024
Age: 53 Years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - General Manager Vacancy
Post Name: General Manager
Posts: 02
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary : Rs 51300 – 73000/- per month
Last Date: 22-Nov-2024
Age: 55 Years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.