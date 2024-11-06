Job Alert - 06/11/2024

DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No of Posts: 102

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

Location: Assam

Pay Scale: Rs.22,000 to Rs. 97,000 PM (including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800)

Last Date : 15th November 2024

Application Fee: The application fees for the DSE Assam Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment are set at Rs. 500 for Unreserved (UR) candidates and Rs. 350 for OBC/MOBC/ST(H)/ST(P)/SC/PwD/Other candidates. The payment is to be made online during the application process.