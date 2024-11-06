Job Alert - 06/11/2024

BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary : Rs 16400 – 40500/- per month

Last Date: 22-Nov-2024

Age: Max. 40

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary : Rs 24900 – 50500/- per month

Last Date: 22-Nov-2024

Age: Max. 48

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary : Rs 29100 – 54500/- per month

Last Date: 22-Nov-2024

Age: Max. 50

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2024 - Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancy

Post Name: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Posts: 01

Job Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 15000/- with 3% annual increment in case of continuation

Walk-in-Date: 29th November 2024

Age Limit: Rs. 15000/- with 3% annual increment in case of continuation

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (One Hundred) only

NHSRC Recruitment 2024 - Senior Consultant Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Consultant

Posts: Various

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.90,000-150,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the National Health Systems Resource Centre recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 55 years , as on 01-10-2024.

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Assam Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2024 - Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary: Rs. 45000/- per month

Date of Interview: 11-11-2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No of Posts: 102

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

Location: Assam

Pay Scale: Rs.22,000 to Rs. 97,000 PM (including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800)

Last Date : 15th November 2024

Application Fee: The application fees for the DSE Assam Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment are set at Rs. 500 for Unreserved (UR) candidates and Rs. 350 for OBC/MOBC/ST(H)/ST(P)/SC/PwD/Other candidates. The payment is to be made online during the application process.

BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Chief Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Chief Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs 36600 – 62000/-per month

Last Date: 22-Nov-2024

Age: 52 Years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - Dy General Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Dy General Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs 43200 – 66000/-per month

Last Date: 22-Nov-2024

Age: 53 Years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BVFCL Recruitment 2024 - General Manager Vacancy

Post Name: General Manager

Posts: 02

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary : Rs 51300 – 73000/- per month

Last Date: 22-Nov-2024

Age: 55 Years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

