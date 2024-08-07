Job Alert - 07/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty-seven thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month (as per the SERB-ANRF norms).

Last Date: 20th August 2024

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

Required Qualification: Candidates must have BE/B.Tech. or ME/M.Tech. in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in BE/B.Tech. or ME/M.Tech. with NET/GATE or equivalent qualification.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I), CV (including date of birth, contact details phone number, email and postal address, education/professional qualifications NET/GATE qualification and publication) to rahat@tezu.ernet.in

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Teacher Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Teachers in Department of Environmental Science

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Date of Interview: 14th August 2024

Required Qualification: M Sc in Environmental Science with PhD/NET/ SLET

How to apply: Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Mayang Anchalik College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01

Location: Morigaon, Assam

Last Date: August 14, 2024

Age limit : Age should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC / ST / OBC / Ex-servicemen / PWD candidates

Application Fees: Rs. 400/-

Required Qualification: Class VIII Passed

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and with a demand draft (Non-Refundable) of Rs. 400/- in favour of Principal, Mayang Anchalik College, Rajamayang payable at SBI, Rajamayang Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 35989170966, IFSC- SBIN0009195.

Assam Skill University Project Recruitment 2024 - Procurement Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Procurement Executive

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 16.08.2024

Required Qualification: Graduate/ Post Graduate from any Govt. recognized University in any subject

How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com or hardcopies of the same may be submitted to: 

Assam Skill University Project Recruitment 2024 - Communication Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Communication Executive

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 16.08.2024

Required Qualification: Graduate/ PG Diploma in Mass Communication/Journalism/Media

How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com.

Assam Skill University Project Recruitment 2024 - Senior Skill Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Skill Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 16.08.2024

Required Qualification: Graduate degree in Engineering

How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com.

Assam Skill University Project Recruitment 2024 - Senior contract and Procurement Specialist Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 16.08.2024

Required Qualification:

1. Graduate degree in Engineering.

2. Candidates having ‘Professional Diploma in Public Procurement’ (PDPP), Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP) / Certificate in Contract Management Program (CPCM) will be preferred.

How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com.

Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024 - Equipment Associate Vacancy

Post Name: Equipment Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong-Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 13/08/2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Qualified and interested candidates can apply Online at MMDSL official website mmdsl.in, Starting from 03-08-2024 to 13-Aug-2024

DLSA Nongstoin Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistants Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistants

Posts: 02

Location: Nongstoin– Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month

Last Date: 09-Aug-2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: As per DLSA Nongstoin official notification, candidate should have done Graduation with basic computer knowledge.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply in standard form application alongwith self-attested documents, 2 (two) passport size photograph, self-address and demand draft of Rs.150/- only drawn in favour of the District Legal Services Authority Nongstoin being application fees.

DLSA Nongstoin Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel

Posts: 06

Location: Nongstoin– Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Last Date: 09-Aug-2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: As per DLSA Nongstoin official notification, candidate should have Practice in criminal law from 0 to 3 years.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply as per the prescribed application form alongwith self-attested documents, 2 (two) passport size photograph, self-address and demand draft of Rs.250/- only drawn in favour of the District Legal Services Authority, Nongstoin being application fees.