Job Alert - 07/08/2024

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty-seven thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month (as per the SERB-ANRF norms).
Last Date: 20th August 2024
Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules
Required Qualification: Candidates must have BE/B.Tech. or ME/M.Tech. in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in BE/B.Tech. or ME/M.Tech. with NET/GATE or equivalent qualification.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I), CV (including date of birth, contact details phone number, email and postal address, education/professional qualifications NET/GATE qualification and publication) to rahat@tezu.ernet.in
Post Name: Guest Teachers in Department of Environmental Science
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Date of Interview: 14th August 2024
Required Qualification: M Sc in Environmental Science with PhD/NET/ SLET
How to apply: Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 01
Location: Morigaon, Assam
Last Date: August 14, 2024
Age limit : Age should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC / ST / OBC / Ex-servicemen / PWD candidates
Application Fees: Rs. 400/-
Required Qualification: Class VIII Passed
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and with a demand draft (Non-Refundable) of Rs. 400/- in favour of Principal, Mayang Anchalik College, Rajamayang payable at SBI, Rajamayang Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 35989170966, IFSC- SBIN0009195.
Post Name: Procurement Executive
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 16.08.2024
Required Qualification: Graduate/ Post Graduate from any Govt. recognized University in any subject
How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com or hardcopies of the same may be submitted to:
Post Name: Communication Executive
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 16.08.2024
Required Qualification: Graduate/ PG Diploma in Mass Communication/Journalism/Media
How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com.
Post Name: Senior Skill Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 16.08.2024
Required Qualification: Graduate degree in Engineering
How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com.
Post Name: Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 16.08.2024
Required Qualification:
1. Graduate degree in Engineering.
2. Candidates having ‘Professional Diploma in Public Procurement’ (PDPP), Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP) / Certificate in Contract Management Program (CPCM) will be preferred.
How to apply: Completed application in prescribed form along with scanned copies of self-attached documents of qualification and experience should be emailed to asup.recruitment@gmail.com.
Post Name: Equipment Associate
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong-Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 13/08/2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Qualified and interested candidates can apply Online at MMDSL official website mmdsl.in, Starting from 03-08-2024 to 13-Aug-2024
Post Name: Office Assistants
Posts: 02
Location: Nongstoin– Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month
Last Date: 09-Aug-2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: As per DLSA Nongstoin official notification, candidate should have done Graduation with basic computer knowledge.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply in standard form application alongwith self-attested documents, 2 (two) passport size photograph, self-address and demand draft of Rs.150/- only drawn in favour of the District Legal Services Authority Nongstoin being application fees.
Post Name: Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel
Posts: 06
Location: Nongstoin– Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month
Last Date: 09-Aug-2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: As per DLSA Nongstoin official notification, candidate should have Practice in criminal law from 0 to 3 years.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply as per the prescribed application form alongwith self-attested documents, 2 (two) passport size photograph, self-address and demand draft of Rs.250/- only drawn in favour of the District Legal Services Authority, Nongstoin being application fees.