Job Alert - 07/08/2024

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty-seven thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month (as per the SERB-ANRF norms).

Last Date: 20th August 2024

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

Required Qualification: Candidates must have BE/B.Tech. or ME/M.Tech. in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in BE/B.Tech. or ME/M.Tech. with NET/GATE or equivalent qualification.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I), CV (including date of birth, contact details phone number, email and postal address, education/professional qualifications NET/GATE qualification and publication) to rahat@tezu.ernet.in