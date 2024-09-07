Job Alert - 07/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat -Assam
Salary: Rs. 31000/- 8% HRA per month
Walk-in-Date: 21st September 2024
Required Qualification: M.Sc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics/Agricultural Biotechnology / Biotechnology from any recognized University
Post Name: Guest Faculty
Posts: 16
Statistics : 2
Physics : 1
CSIT : 2
Sanskrit : 2
Mass Communication : 2
Commerce : 2
Psychology : 2
MBBT : 1
Philosophy : 2
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: As per University norms
Last Date: 11/09/2024
Post Name: Graphic Designer
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs 35,000/- per month
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Graphic Designer at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Graduates in Fine Arts/ Graphic/ Animation/ Applied Arts or equivalent (4 years Degree) OR Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Graphic Design field or related Diploma in Graphics/ Animations/Computer Application/ Media Production and Management from any recognized institution.
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering
Posts: 1
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.
Last Date: 13/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Tezpur University, candidate should have completed B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.
Post Name: Consultant
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 05-10-2024
Age: 65 Years Max.
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at Oil India Limited, Candidate should have done as per Oil India official notification.
Post Name: Lecturer for English, Economics, Philosophy, History
Posts: 4 ( 1 post for each subject)
Location: Barpeta- Assam
Salary: Negotiable / As per norms
Last Date: 08-09-2024
Age: As per Assam Government Rules
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in for English, Economics, Philosophy, History, candidate must possess a Master Degree (MA) degree in English / Economics / Philosophy / History with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D.
Post Name: Lecturer for Perspective in Education
Posts: 1
Location: Barpeta- Assam
Salary: Negotiable / As per norms
Last Date: 08-09-2024
Age: As per Assam Government Rules
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer for Perspective in Education, candidate must possess a Master degree in Social Science / Humanities / Science / Maths / Language with minimum 50% marks and M.Ed. with minimum 50% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D. Or, Master Degree (MA) degree in Education / Philosophy / Sociology / Psychology with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed./B.El.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 50% marks with NET/ SLET / Ph.D.