Job Alert - 07/09/2024

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

Posts: 1

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Last Date: 13/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Tezpur University, candidate should have completed B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.