Job Alert - 07/09/2024

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat -Assam

Salary: Rs. 31000/- 8% HRA per month

Walk-in-Date: 21st September 2024

Required Qualification: M.Sc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics/Agricultural Biotechnology / Biotechnology from any recognized University

Cotton University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty

Posts: 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Statistics : 2

  • Physics : 1

  • CSIT : 2

  • Sanskrit : 2

  • Mass Communication : 2

  • Commerce : 2

  • Psychology : 2

  • MBBT : 1

  • Philosophy : 2

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary:  As per University norms

Last Date: 11/09/2024

DERT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Graphic Designer Vacancy

Post Name: Graphic Designer

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs 35,000/- per month

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Graphic Designer at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Graduates in Fine Arts/ Graphic/ Animation/ Applied Arts or equivalent (4 years Degree) OR Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Graphic Design field or related Diploma in Graphics/ Animations/Computer Application/ Media Production and Management from any recognized institution.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

Posts: 1

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Last Date: 13/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Tezpur University, candidate should have completed B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Consultant Vacancy

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-10-2024

Age: 65 Years Max.

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at Oil India Limited, Candidate should have done as per Oil India official notification.

Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer for English, Economics, Philosophy, History Vacancy

Post Name:  Lecturer for English, Economics, Philosophy, History

Posts: 4 ( 1 post for each subject)

Location: Barpeta- Assam

Salary: Negotiable / As per norms

Last Date: 08-09-2024

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer in for English, Economics, Philosophy, History, candidate must possess a Master Degree (MA) degree in English / Economics / Philosophy / History with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D.

Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer for Perspective in Education Vacancy

Post Name:  Lecturer for Perspective in Education

Posts: 1

Location: Barpeta- Assam

Salary: Negotiable / As per norms

Last Date: 08-09-2024

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer for Perspective in Education, candidate must possess a Master degree in Social Science / Humanities / Science / Maths / Language with minimum 50% marks and M.Ed. with minimum 50% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D. Or, Master Degree (MA) degree in Education / Philosophy / Sociology / Psychology with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed./B.El.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 50% marks with NET/ SLET / Ph.D.

