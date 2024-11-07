Job Alert - 07/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Programme Associate (Graphic Designer) Vacancy
Post Name- Programme Associate (Graphic Designer)
Posts- 01
Location- Shillong - Meghalaya
Salary- Rs. 22,100/- Plus allowance as admissible
Last Date- 20-11-2024
Age- 45 years
Application Fees- N/A
MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager (Video Editor cum Photographer) Vacancy
Post Name- Assistant Manager (Video Editor cum Photographer)
Posts- 01
Location- Shillong - Meghalaya
Salary- Rs. 31,200/- Plus allowance as admissible
Last Date- 20-11-2024
Age- 45 years
Application Fees- N/A
MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager (Content Writer cum Photographer) Vacancy
Post Name- Assistant Manager (Content Writer cum Photographer)
Posts- 01
Location- Shillong - Meghalaya
Salary- Rs. 31,200/- For Assistant Manager & Rs. 22,100/- For Programme Associate Plus allowance as admissible
Last Date- 20-11-2024
Age- 45 years
Application Fees- N/A
DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Training Officer for Mason (Building Constructor) ITI Vacancy
Post Name: Training Officer for Mason (Building Constructor) ITI
Posts: 01
Location: Williamnagar - Meghalaya
Last Date: 20 November 2024
Age: 18 and 32 years
Application Fees: N/A
DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Training Officer for Operator Advanced Machine Tool ITI Vacancy
Post Name: Training Officer for Operator Advanced Machine Tool ITI
Posts: 01
Location: Tura - Meghalaya
Last Date: 20 November 2024
Age: 18 and 32 years
Application Fees: N/A
Rabindrasadan Girls College’ Assam Recruitment 2024 - Principal Vacancy
Post Name: Principal
Posts: 01
Age Limit: As Per Limit
Salary: As Per Norms
Location: Karimganj, Assam
Last Date: 20/11/2024
Fee: Rs. 4000/-
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Direct) Vacancy
Post Name: Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Direct)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 11/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Skilled Worker (Electrical) Vacancy
Post Name: Skilled Worker (Electrical)
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 514.88/- per day and Rs. 15446.48/- per month (At present)
Walk-in-Date: 28/11/2024
Age: As per Govt. norms altogether
Application Fee: N/A
Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - Additional Resource Person (ARP) Vacancy
Post Name: Additional Resource Person (ARP)
Posts: 22
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month
Last Date: 21.11.2024
Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fees: N/A
Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Additional Resource Person (AARP) Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant Additional Resource Person (AARP)
Posts: 31
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month
Last Date: 21.11.2024
Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fees: N/A