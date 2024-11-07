Job Alert - 07/11/2024

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Programme Associate (Graphic Designer) Vacancy

Post Name- Programme Associate (Graphic Designer)

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong - Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 22,100/- Plus allowance as admissible

Last Date- 20-11-2024

Age- 45 years

Application Fees- N/A

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager (Video Editor cum Photographer) Vacancy

Post Name- Assistant Manager (Video Editor cum Photographer)

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong - Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 31,200/- Plus allowance as admissible

Last Date- 20-11-2024

Age- 45 years

Application Fees- N/A

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager (Content Writer cum Photographer) Vacancy

Post Name- Assistant Manager (Content Writer cum Photographer)

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong - Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 31,200/- For Assistant Manager & Rs. 22,100/- For Programme Associate Plus allowance as admissible

Last Date- 20-11-2024

Age- 45 years

Application Fees- N/A

DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Training Officer for Mason (Building Constructor) ITI Vacancy

Post Name: Training Officer for Mason (Building Constructor) ITI

Posts: 01

Location: Williamnagar - Meghalaya

Last Date: 20 November 2024

Age: 18 and 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

DECT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Training Officer for Operator Advanced Machine Tool ITI Vacancy

Post Name: Training Officer for Operator Advanced Machine Tool ITI

Posts: 01

Location: Tura - Meghalaya

Last Date: 20 November 2024

Age: 18 and 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Rabindrasadan Girls College’ Assam Recruitment 2024 - Principal Vacancy

Post Name: Principal

Posts: 01

Age Limit: As Per Limit

Salary: As Per Norms

Location: Karimganj, Assam

Last Date: 20/11/2024

Fee: Rs. 4000/-

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Direct) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Direct)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 11/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Skilled Worker (Electrical) Vacancy

Post Name: Skilled Worker (Electrical)

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 514.88/- per day and Rs. 15446.48/- per month (At present)

Walk-in-Date: 28/11/2024

Age: As per Govt. norms altogether

Application Fee: N/A

Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - Additional Resource Person (ARP) Vacancy

Post Name: Additional Resource Person (ARP)

Posts: 22

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Last Date: 21.11.2024

Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees: N/A

Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Additional Resource Person (AARP) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Additional Resource Person (AARP)

Posts: 31

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month

Last Date: 21.11.2024

Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees: N/A

