Job Alert - 07/11/2024

Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - Additional Resource Person (ARP) Vacancy

Post Name: Additional Resource Person (ARP)

Posts: 22

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Last Date: 21.11.2024

Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees: N/A