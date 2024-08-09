Job Alert - 08/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 28,500-1350-42,000 18% of Basic Pay as HRA

Last Date: 26/08/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Bachelor degree in engineering/technology or Master’s degree in science.

How to apply: Candidates have to email a copy of their CV in PDF format to the E-mail address iisioff@iitg.ac.in on or before 26th of August 2024.

NIT Agartala Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Last Date: 14-08-2024

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- Per Month

Required Qualification: To apply for the Post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at National Institute of Technology Agartala, candidate should have done B.S. 4 years programme/ B. Pharm /M.B.B.S/ Integrated B.S.-M.S./M.Sc/B.E./B. Tech or equivalent degree with 55% marks and passing of NET-LS/GATE test (as per CSIR-HRDG guidelines)

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates who fulfill the mentioned criteria can send advanced copy of application in scanned format altogether via email to kgayen123@gmail.com

SADPC Assam Recruitment 2024 - Ward Boy Vacancy

Post Name: Ward Boy

Posts: 06

Location: Golaghat, Barpeta, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh  

Salary: 13,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Last Date: 17/08/2024

Age: 40 Years

Required Qualification: Minimum Class-VIII passed.  

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024

SADPC Assam Recruitment 2024 - Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Nurse

Posts: 06

Location: Kamrup (M), Golaghat, Barpeta, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh  

Salary: 15,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Last Date: 17/08/2024

Age: 40 Years

Required Qualification: Diploma in Nursing from a recognized Institute. A qualified Nurse with GNM/ B.Sc. nursing degree.  

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024

SADPC Assam Recruitment 2024 - Sweeper Vacancy

Post Name: Sweeper

Posts: 02

Location: Barpeta
Golaghat  

Salary: Rs. 9,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Last Date: 17/08/2024

Age: 40 Years

Required Qualification: As Per  State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council Norms

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024

SADPC Assam Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh

Salary: Rs. 17,500/-p.m. (Fixed)

Last Date: 17/08/2024

Age: 40 Years

Required Qualification: Graduate in Psychology/Community Science from a recognized University  

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024

DLSA West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Receptionist and Data Entry Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Receptionist and Data Entry Operator

Posts: 01

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 15,000/-P.M

Last Date: 12/08/2024

Official Website: tura.dcourts.gov.in

Application Fees:  Rs. 150/-

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Graduation

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to District and Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority West Garo Hills, Tura.

DLSA West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 15,000/-P.M

Last Date: 12/08/2024

Official Website: tura.dcourts.gov.in

Application Fees:  Rs. 150/-

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Graduation

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to District and Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority West Garo Hills, Tura.

DLSA West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Office Peon Vacancy

Post Name: Office Peon

Posts: 03

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 10,000/-P.M

Last Date: 12/08/2024

Official Website: tura.dcourts.gov.in

Application Fees:  Rs. 150/-

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed 10th

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to District and Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority West Garo Hills, Tura.