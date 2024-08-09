Job Alert - 08/09/2024

NIT Agartala Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Last Date: 14-08-2024

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- Per Month

Required Qualification: To apply for the Post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at National Institute of Technology Agartala, candidate should have done B.S. 4 years programme/ B. Pharm /M.B.B.S/ Integrated B.S.-M.S./M.Sc/B.E./B. Tech or equivalent degree with 55% marks and passing of NET-LS/GATE test (as per CSIR-HRDG guidelines)