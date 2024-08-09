Job Alert - 08/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Office Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 28,500-1350-42,000 18% of Basic Pay as HRA
Last Date: 26/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Bachelor degree in engineering/technology or Master’s degree in science.
How to apply: Candidates have to email a copy of their CV in PDF format to the E-mail address iisioff@iitg.ac.in on or before 26th of August 2024.
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Agartala – Tripura
Last Date: 14-08-2024
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- Per Month
Required Qualification: To apply for the Post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at National Institute of Technology Agartala, candidate should have done B.S. 4 years programme/ B. Pharm /M.B.B.S/ Integrated B.S.-M.S./M.Sc/B.E./B. Tech or equivalent degree with 55% marks and passing of NET-LS/GATE test (as per CSIR-HRDG guidelines)
How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates who fulfill the mentioned criteria can send advanced copy of application in scanned format altogether via email to
Post Name: Ward Boy
Posts: 06
Location: Golaghat, Barpeta, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh
Salary: 13,000/- p.m. (Fixed)
Last Date: 17/08/2024
Age: 40 Years
Required Qualification: Minimum Class-VIII passed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024
Post Name: Nurse
Posts: 06
Location: Kamrup (M), Golaghat, Barpeta, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh
Salary: 15,000/- p.m. (Fixed)
Last Date: 17/08/2024
Age: 40 Years
Required Qualification: Diploma in Nursing from a recognized Institute. A qualified Nurse with GNM/ B.Sc. nursing degree.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024
Post Name: Sweeper
Posts: 02
Location: Barpeta
Golaghat
Salary: Rs. 9,000/- p.m. (Fixed)
Last Date: 17/08/2024
Age: 40 Years
Required Qualification: As Per State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council Norms
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024
Post Name: Counsellor
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh
Salary: Rs. 17,500/-p.m. (Fixed)
Last Date: 17/08/2024
Age: 40 Years
Required Qualification: Graduate in Psychology/Community Science from a recognized University
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send application to State Anti-Drug & Prohibition Council, Assam, House No.:01, Dwaraka Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati-38, Phone No: 7002791653 (Office Time), Assam latest by 4 pm on 17th August 2024
Post Name: Receptionist and Data Entry Operator
Posts: 01
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 15,000/-P.M
Last Date: 12/08/2024
Official Website: tura.dcourts.gov.in
Application Fees: Rs. 150/-
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Graduation
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to District and Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority West Garo Hills, Tura.
Post Name: Office Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 15,000/-P.M
Last Date: 12/08/2024
Official Website: tura.dcourts.gov.in
Application Fees: Rs. 150/-
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Graduation
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to District and Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority West Garo Hills, Tura.
Post Name: Office Peon
Posts: 03
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 10,000/-P.M
Last Date: 12/08/2024
Official Website: tura.dcourts.gov.in
Application Fees: Rs. 150/-
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed 10th
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to District and Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority West Garo Hills, Tura.