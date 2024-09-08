Job Alert - 08/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Senior Advisor (Technical)
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong– Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 22/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Advisor (Technical) at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 02 (UR)
Location: Manipur
Salary: Rs.35400-112400/- Per month
Last Date: 13-09-2024
Age: 38 years
Application Fees: General and OBC Candidates: Rs.600/-
SC and ST Candidates: Rs.400/-
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Graduate from a recognized University in Economics/Mathematics/Statistics/ Commerce.
Post Name: Assistant Research Officer (ARO)
Posts: 04 [UR: 03 & ST: 01]
Location: Manipur
Salary: Rs.43300-137100/- Per month
Last Date: 13-09-2024
Age: 38 years
Application Fees: General and OBC Candidates: Rs.600/-
SC and ST Candidates: Rs.400/-
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate in Mathematics/Economics/Statistics/Commerce/MBA (Finance).
Post Name: Academic Coordinator
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs 25,000/- per month
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Academic Coordinator at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Postgraduate in relevant subjects from a recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.
Post Name: Video Editor
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs 28,000/- per month
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Video Editor at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Graduate or Post Graduation in Media Production and Management/Mass Communication from any recognized institution.
Name of Post: Assistant Professor in Physics
No.of Vacancy: 01
Salary: As per Norms
Age limit: 38 Years
Job Location: Dhemaji, Assam
Last date: 21/09/2024
Fees: Rs. 1500/-
Required Qualification: M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond
Post Name: Lecturer (CTE)
No. of Posts: 17
Salary: Pay scale Rs 30000 to 110000, GP: Rs 13300
Age: 21 to 38 Years
Job Location: Assam
Last Date: 09/10/2024
Application Fee: General: Rs.297.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs.197.20/-
BPL/ PwBD: Rs.47.20/-
Required Qualification: Master's Degree
Post Name: Lecturer (IASE)
No. of Posts: 02
Salary: Pay scale Rs 30000 to 110000, GP: Rs 13300
Age: 21 to 38 Years
Job Location: Assam
Last Date: 09/10/2024
Application Fee: General: Rs.297.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs.197.20/-
BPL/ PwBD: Rs.47.20/-
Required Qualification: Master's Degree