Job Alert - 08/09/2024

DERT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Academic Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Academic Coordinator

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs 25,000/- per month

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Academic Coordinator at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Postgraduate in relevant subjects from a recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.