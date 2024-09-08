Job Alert - 08/09/2024

NECTAR Recruitment 2024 - Senior Advisor (Technical) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Advisor (Technical)

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Advisor (Technical) at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 02 (UR)

Location: Manipur

Salary: Rs.35400-112400/- Per month

Last Date: 13-09-2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: General and OBC Candidates: Rs.600/-

SC and ST Candidates: Rs.400/- 

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Graduate from a recognized University in Economics/Mathematics/Statistics/ Commerce.

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Research Officer (ARO)

Posts: 04 [UR: 03 & ST: 01]

Location: Manipur

Salary: Rs.43300-137100/- Per month

Last Date: 13-09-2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: General and OBC Candidates: Rs.600/-

SC and ST Candidates: Rs.400/- 

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Post Graduate in Mathematics/Economics/Statistics/Commerce/MBA (Finance).

DERT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Academic Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Academic Coordinator

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary:  Rs 25,000/- per month

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Academic Coordinator at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Postgraduate in relevant subjects from a recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

DERT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Video Editor Vacancy

Post Name: Video Editor

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary:  Rs 28,000/- per month

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age Limit: As per Government of Meghalaya norms.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Video Editor at DERT Meghalaya, Candidate should have done Graduate or Post Graduation in Media Production and Management/Mass Communication from any recognized institution.

Dhemaji College Assam Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Professor Vacancy

Name of Post: Assistant Professor in Physics

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: As per Norms

Age limit: 38 Years

Job Location: Dhemaji, Assam

Last date: 21/09/2024

Fees: Rs. 1500/-

Required Qualification: M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond

SCERT Assam Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer (CTE) Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer (CTE)

No. of Posts: 17

Salary: Pay scale Rs 30000 to 110000, GP: Rs 13300

Age: 21 to 38 Years

Job Location: Assam

Last Date09/10/2024

Application Fee: General: Rs.297.20/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs.197.20/-

BPL/ PwBD: Rs.47.20/-

Required Qualification: Master's Degree

SCERT Assam Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer (IASE) Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer (IASE)

No. of Posts: 02

Salary: Pay scale Rs 30000 to 110000, GP: Rs 13300

Age: 21 to 38 Years

Job Location: Assam

Last Date09/10/2024

Application Fee: General: Rs.297.20/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs.197.20/-

BPL/ PwBD: Rs.47.20/-

Required Qualification: Master's Degree

