Job Alert - 08/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000/- per month

Last Date: 14/10/2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF) 

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Last Date: 14/10/2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Diphu Medical College Recruitment 2024- Lab Assistant / DEO (Grade ‘A’) Vacancy

Post Name: Lab Assistant / DEO (Grade ‘A’)

Posts: 01

Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 21-30 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Diphu Medical College Recruitment 2024- Laboratory Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Laboratory Technician

Posts: 01

Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 21-30 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Diphu Medical College Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support-II Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Support-II

Posts: 01

Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 21-30 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Diphu Medical College Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Rs. 32000/- per month

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 21-30 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit
For more jobs visit