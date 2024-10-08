Job Alert - 08/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000/- per month
Last Date: 14/10/2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- + 9% HRA per month
Last Date: 14/10/2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Lab Assistant / DEO (Grade ‘A’)
Posts: 01
Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 21-30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Laboratory Technician
Posts: 01
Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 21-30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Project Technical Support-II
Posts: 01
Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 21-30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Project Technical Officer
Posts: 02
Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam
Salary: Rs. 32000/- per month
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 21-30 years
Application Fees: N/A