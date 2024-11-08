Job Alert - 08/11/2024

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Residential Lady Matron, Girls’ Hostels of Dibrugarh University Vacancy

Post Name: Residential Lady Matron (on contract basis), Girls’ Hostels of Dibrugarh University

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs.12,730/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty) only per month

Last Date: 22nd November 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only