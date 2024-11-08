Job Alert - 08/11/2024

GMC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Sanitary Inspector (ASI) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Sanitary Inspector (ASI)

Posts: 15

Salary: Rs.17000/- per month.

Age Limit: 30 years

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 14-11-2024

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Agricultural Engineering

No. of Posts: 04

Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 14/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Plumber Helper Vacancy

Post Name: Plumber Helper

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 424.34/- per day and Rs. 12730.33/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 29/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Plumber Vacancy

Post Name: Plumber

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 514.88/- per day and Rs. 15446.48/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 29/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Residential Lady Matron, International Hostel, Dibrugarh University Vacancy

Post Name: Residential Lady Matron (on contract basis), International Hostel , Dibrugarh University

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs.12,730/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty) only per month

Last Date: 22nd November 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Residential Lady Matron, Girls’ Hostels of Dibrugarh University Vacancy

Post Name: Residential Lady Matron (on contract basis), Girls’ Hostels of Dibrugarh University

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs.12,730/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty) only per month

Last Date: 22nd November 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only

Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy

Post Name: Librarian

No.of Posts: 02

Age limit: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 14/11/2024

Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - Special Educator Vacancy

Post Name: Special Educator

No.of Posts: 02

Age limit: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 14/11/2024

Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - Co-Scholastic Vacancy

Post Name: Co-Scholastic

No.of Posts: 07 Posts

Subject Wise Posts Details:

Sports Instructor: 02 Posts

Art & Craft Instructor: 02 Posts

Dance Teacher (Indian & Western forms): 02 Posts

Music Vocal (Indian / Western): 01 Posts

Age limit: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 14/11/2024

Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - TGT Vacancy

Post Name: TGT

No.of Posts: 16 Posts

Subject Wise Posts Details:

English: 02 Posts

Hindi: 02 Posts

Social Science: 03 Posts

Assamese: 02 Posts

Mathematics: 03 Posts

Science: 02 Posts

Information Technology: 02 Posts

Age limit: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 14/11/2024

