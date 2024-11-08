Job Alert - 08/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
GMC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Sanitary Inspector (ASI) Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant Sanitary Inspector (ASI)
Posts: 15
Salary: Rs.17000/- per month.
Age Limit: 30 years
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 14-11-2024
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Agricultural Engineering
No. of Posts: 04
Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 14/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Plumber Helper Vacancy
Post Name: Plumber Helper
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 424.34/- per day and Rs. 12730.33/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 29/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Plumber Vacancy
Post Name: Plumber
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 514.88/- per day and Rs. 15446.48/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 29/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Residential Lady Matron, International Hostel, Dibrugarh University Vacancy
Post Name: Residential Lady Matron (on contract basis), International Hostel , Dibrugarh University
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs.12,730/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty) only per month
Last Date: 22nd November 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only
Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Residential Lady Matron, Girls’ Hostels of Dibrugarh University Vacancy
Post Name: Residential Lady Matron (on contract basis), Girls’ Hostels of Dibrugarh University
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs.12,730/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty) only per month
Last Date: 22nd November 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only
Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy
Post Name: Librarian
No.of Posts: 02
Age limit: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - Special Educator Vacancy
Post Name: Special Educator
No.of Posts: 02
Age limit: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - Co-Scholastic Vacancy
Post Name: Co-Scholastic
No.of Posts: 07 Posts
Subject Wise Posts Details:
Sports Instructor: 02 Posts
Art & Craft Instructor: 02 Posts
Dance Teacher (Indian & Western forms): 02 Posts
Music Vocal (Indian / Western): 01 Posts
Age limit: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Down Town School Recruitment 2024 - TGT Vacancy
Post Name: TGT
No.of Posts: 16 Posts
Subject Wise Posts Details:
English: 02 Posts
Hindi: 02 Posts
Social Science: 03 Posts
Assamese: 02 Posts
Mathematics: 03 Posts
Science: 02 Posts
Information Technology: 02 Posts
Age limit: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 14/11/2024