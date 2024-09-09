Job Alert - 09/09/2024

TISS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam 

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month

Last Date: 18-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA in Counselling / MA in Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised University

CMMU Hojai Recruitment 2024 - Community Organizer Vacancy

Post Name: Community Organizer

No. of Posts: 01

Job Location: Hojai, Assam

Date of Walk in Interview: 26/09/2024

Salary: Rs. 14,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy

Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.

Required Qualification: Intermediate (10+2) in any discipline.

CMMU Hojai Recruitment 2024 - Computer Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Computer Operator

No. of Posts: 01

Job Location: Hojai, Assam

Date of Walk in Interview: 25/09/2024

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy

Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.

Required Qualifiacation: Graduate in any discipline/BCA/BBA with minimum one year of Computer Knowledge from recognized institute.

CMMU Hojai Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Accountant

No. of Posts: 01

Job Location: Hojai, Assam

Date of Walk in Interview: 24/09/2024

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy

Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.

Required Qualification: Graduate in Commerce with 50% marks form Govt. recognized institute.

AUIDFCL Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Manager(Procurement) Vacancy

Post Name: Manager(Procurement)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Age Limit: Age limit 45 years as on 30th September, 2024.

Salary: Rs. 9.6- 12 Lakh per annum.

Last Date: 22nd September, 2024

Required Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. Certification course in Project Management from World Bank, ADB, etc. or Full time Master Degree in any discipline (Engineering, Finance, Business) will be given preference.

