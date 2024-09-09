Job Alert - 09/09/2024

CMMU Hojai Recruitment 2024 - Computer Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Computer Operator

No. of Posts: 01

Job Location: Hojai, Assam

Date of Walk in Interview: 25/09/2024

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy

Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.

Required Qualifiacation: Graduate in any discipline/BCA/BBA with minimum one year of Computer Knowledge from recognized institute.