Job Alert - 09/09/2024

Post Name: Counsellor
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month
Last Date: 18-09-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA in Counselling / MA in Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised University
Post Name: Community Organizer
No. of Posts: 01
Job Location: Hojai, Assam
Date of Walk in Interview: 26/09/2024
Salary: Rs. 14,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy
Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.
Required Qualification: Intermediate (10+2) in any discipline.
Post Name: Computer Operator
No. of Posts: 01
Job Location: Hojai, Assam
Date of Walk in Interview: 25/09/2024
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy
Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.
Required Qualifiacation: Graduate in any discipline/BCA/BBA with minimum one year of Computer Knowledge from recognized institute.
Post Name: Accountant
No. of Posts: 01
Job Location: Hojai, Assam
Date of Walk in Interview: 24/09/2024
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month plus other allowances as per HR policy
Age Limit: Above 23 years and not more than 35 years.
Required Qualification: Graduate in Commerce with 50% marks form Govt. recognized institute.
Post Name: Manager(Procurement)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Age Limit: Age limit 45 years as on 30th September, 2024.
Salary: Rs. 9.6- 12 Lakh per annum.
Last Date: 22nd September, 2024
Required Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. Certification course in Project Management from World Bank, ADB, etc. or Full time Master Degree in any discipline (Engineering, Finance, Business) will be given preference.