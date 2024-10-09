Job Alert - 09/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

APSHRC Recruitment 2024 - Constable Vacancy

Post Name: Constable

Posts: 02

Location: Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date: 05.11.2024

Salary: Rs.21700-69100/- (Level-3)

NERIST Recruitment 2024 - Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Professor

Posts: 05

Department wise vacancies :

  • Civil Engineering : 1

  • Electrical Engineering : 1

  • Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

  • Mechanical Engineering : 1

  • Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date: 14/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs.1500/-(SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted) 

NERIST Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor

Posts: 17

Department wise vacancies :

  • Agricultural Engineering : 1

  • Civil Engineering : 1

  • Electrical Engineering : 2

  • Electronics & Communication Engineering : 2

  • Computer Science and Engineering : 2

  • Physics : 2

  • Chemistry : 2

  • Mathematics : 2

  • Humanities & Social Sciences : 1

  • Centre for Management Studies : 2

Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date: 14/11/2024

NERIST Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 33

Department wise vacancies :

  • Agricultural Engineering : 2

  • Civil Engineering : 3

  • Electronics & Communication Engineering : 4

  • Mechanical Engineering : 5

  • Computer Science and Engineering : 3

  • Forestry : 2

  • Physics : 4

  • Chemistry : 1

  • Mathematics : 6

  • Humanities & Social Sciences : 3

Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date: 14/11/2024

NERIST Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy

Post Name: Librarian

Posts: 01

Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date: 14/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs.1500/-(SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted) 

MoHFW Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Officer (SO) Vacancy

Post Name: Scientific Officer (SO)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 27-11-2024

Age Limit: Maximum age of 56 years as of the application closing date.

Application Fees: N/A

MoHFW Recruitment 2024 - Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Scientific Officer (SSO)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 27-11-2024

Age Limit: Maximum age of 56 years as of the application closing date.

Application Fees: N/A

Prayas Adhyayan Chakra Recruitment 2024 - PGT Vacancy

Post Name: PGT

Subject: English

Posts: 01

Location: Golaghat, Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 22/10/2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy

Post Name: Field Investigator

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs.20000/-Per Month

Last Date: 20/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: N/A

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs.37000/-Per Month

Last Date: 20/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: N/A

