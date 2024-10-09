Job Alert - 09/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Constable
Posts: 02
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Last Date: 05.11.2024
Salary: Rs.21700-69100/- (Level-3)
Post Name: Professor
Posts: 05
Department wise vacancies :
Civil Engineering : 1
Electrical Engineering : 1
Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1
Mechanical Engineering : 1
Computer Science & Engineering : 1
Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs.1500/-(SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted)
Post Name: Associate Professor
Posts: 17
Department wise vacancies :
Agricultural Engineering : 1
Civil Engineering : 1
Electrical Engineering : 2
Electronics & Communication Engineering : 2
Computer Science and Engineering : 2
Physics : 2
Chemistry : 2
Mathematics : 2
Humanities & Social Sciences : 1
Centre for Management Studies : 2
Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 33
Department wise vacancies :
Agricultural Engineering : 2
Civil Engineering : 3
Electronics & Communication Engineering : 4
Mechanical Engineering : 5
Computer Science and Engineering : 3
Forestry : 2
Physics : 4
Chemistry : 1
Mathematics : 6
Humanities & Social Sciences : 3
Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Post Name: Librarian
Posts: 01
Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs.1500/-(SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted)
Post Name: Scientific Officer (SO)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 27-11-2024
Age Limit: Maximum age of 56 years as of the application closing date.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Senior Scientific Officer (SSO)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 27-11-2024
Age Limit: Maximum age of 56 years as of the application closing date.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: PGT
Subject: English
Posts: 01
Location: Golaghat, Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 22/10/2024
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Field Investigator
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs.20000/-Per Month
Last Date: 20/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: N/A
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs.37000/-Per Month
Last Date: 20/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: N/A