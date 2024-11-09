Job Alert - 09/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Administrative Assistant /Field Worker Vacancy
Post Name: Scientific Administrative Assistant /Field Worker
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 18/11/2024
Age: Maximum 30 years for male and maximum 35 for female altogether
Application Fees: N/A
Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
No. of Posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month + 9% HRA
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 18/11/2024
Age: Maximum 30 years for male and maximum 35 for female altogether
Application Fees: N/A
AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Junior Customer Service Executive Vacancy
Post Name: Junior Customer Service Executive
Posts: 03
Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam
Salary: Rs. 17,670/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.
Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Demand Draft
AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Customer Service Executive Vacancy
Post Name: Customer Service Executive
Posts: 02
Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam
Salary: Rs. 21,270/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.
Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Demand Draft
AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Handyman Vacancy
Post Name: Handyman
Posts: 10
Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam
Salary: Rs. 15,120/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.
Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Demand Draft
AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Utility Agent and Ramp Driver Vacancy
Post Name: Utility Agent and Ramp Driver
Posts: 02
Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam
Salary: Rs. 17,670/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.
Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Demand Draft
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - General Manager (Critical Minerals) Vacancy
Post Name: General Manager (Critical Minerals)
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 02/12/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Section Assistant (SA)
Department: Irrigation Deptt.
Posts: 55
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Asstt
Department: Irrigation Deptt.
Posts: 15
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Chief General Manager (Critical Minerals) Vacancy
Post Name: Chief General Manager (Critical Minerals)
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 02/12/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.