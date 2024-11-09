Job Alert - 09/11/2024

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Administrative Assistant /Field Worker Vacancy

Post Name: Scientific Administrative Assistant /Field Worker

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 18/11/2024

Age: Maximum 30 years for male and maximum 35 for female altogether

Application Fees: N/A

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month + 9% HRA

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 18/11/2024

Age: Maximum 30 years for male and maximum 35 for female altogether

Application Fees: N/A

AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Junior Customer Service Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Customer Service Executive

Posts: 03

Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam

Salary: Rs. 17,670/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.

Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Customer Service Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Customer Service Executive

Posts: 02

Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam

Salary: Rs. 21,270/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.

Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Handyman Vacancy

Post Name: Handyman

Posts: 10

Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam

Salary: Rs. 15,120/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.

Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Utility Agent and Ramp Driver Vacancy

Post Name: Utility Agent and Ramp Driver

Posts: 02

Location: Jorhat, Dhubri – Assam

Salary: Rs. 17,670/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 12-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Air India Air Transport Services Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 28 years , as on 25-11-2024.

Application Fee: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ Ex- Servicemen Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - General Manager (Critical Minerals) Vacancy

Post Name: General Manager (Critical Minerals)

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 02/12/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Section Assistant (SA) Vacancy

Post Name: Section Assistant (SA)

Department: Irrigation Deptt.

Posts: 55

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Asstt

Department: Irrigation Deptt.

Posts: 15

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Chief General Manager (Critical Minerals) Vacancy

Post Name: Chief General Manager (Critical Minerals)

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 02/12/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

