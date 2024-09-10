Job Alert - 10/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2024 - Research Scholar (IT & GIS) Vacancy

Post Name: Research Scholar (IT & G)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 70000/- per month

Last Date: 21-09-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Scholar (IT & G) at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the Candidate should have done PhD in Geoinformatics from a recognized University with Post Graduation in GIS & Remote Sensing from a recognized University.

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2024 - Research Scholar (Legal Matters) Vacancy

Post Name: Research Scholar (Legal Matters)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 70000/- per month

Last Date: 21-09-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Scholar (Legal Matters) at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the Candidate should be a Graduate in Law (including an Integrated Degree Course in Law under 10+2+3+3 or 10+2+5 pattern) with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks from any School/ College/ University/Institute established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as Advocate or Attorney of an Indian Court.

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2024 - GIS Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: GIS Assistant

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 30000/- per month

Last Date: 21-09-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of GIS Assistant at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the candidate should have completed Bachelors degree in Geography/Geology or related field along with Certificate/ Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geo informatics. Or, B.Tech/M. Tech/M.Sc in GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics; M.A/M.Sc. in Geography/ Geology/ Environmental Science along with Geo informatics as one of core subjects or in lieu of that a Certificate or Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2024 - Training Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Training Coordinator

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 50000/- per month

Last Date: 21-09-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Training Coordinator at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g. education, human resource, business administration).

Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024 - Physics Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Physics Teacher

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Salary is negotiable.

Job Location: Goalpara, Assam

Last Date: 12-09-2024

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Physics Teacher at Ajagar Valley Academy Agia, Candidate should have done M.Sc. in Physics ( preferably with B.Ed).

Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024 - English Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: English Teacher

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Salary is negotiable.

Job Location: Goalpara, Assam

Last Date: 12-09-2024

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of English Teacher at Ajagar Valley Academy Agia, Candidate should have done B.A. in English (English fluency is desirable).

NECTAR Recruitment 2024 - Personal Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Personal Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Personal Assistant at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.

NECTAR Recruitment 2024 - Private Secretary Vacancy

Post Name: Private Secretary

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Private Secretary at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.

NECTAR Recruitment 2024 - Accounts Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Accounts Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Accounts Officer at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.

