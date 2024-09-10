Job Alert - 10/09/2024

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2024 - Research Scholar (Legal Matters) Vacancy

Post Name: Research Scholar (Legal Matters)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 70000/- per month

Last Date: 21-09-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Scholar (Legal Matters) at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the Candidate should be a Graduate in Law (including an Integrated Degree Course in Law under 10+2+3+3 or 10+2+5 pattern) with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks from any School/ College/ University/Institute established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as Advocate or Attorney of an Indian Court.