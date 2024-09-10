Job Alert - 10/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Research Scholar (IT & G)
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 70000/- per month
Last Date: 21-09-2024
Age: 21-40 Years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Scholar (IT & G) at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the Candidate should have done PhD in Geoinformatics from a recognized University with Post Graduation in GIS & Remote Sensing from a recognized University.
Post Name: Research Scholar (Legal Matters)
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 70000/- per month
Last Date: 21-09-2024
Age: 21-40 Years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Scholar (Legal Matters) at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the Candidate should be a Graduate in Law (including an Integrated Degree Course in Law under 10+2+3+3 or 10+2+5 pattern) with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks from any School/ College/ University/Institute established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as Advocate or Attorney of an Indian Court.
Post Name: GIS Assistant
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 30000/- per month
Last Date: 21-09-2024
Age: 21-40 Years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of GIS Assistant at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the candidate should have completed Bachelors degree in Geography/Geology or related field along with Certificate/ Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geo informatics. Or, B.Tech/M. Tech/M.Sc in GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics; M.A/M.Sc. in Geography/ Geology/ Environmental Science along with Geo informatics as one of core subjects or in lieu of that a Certificate or Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics
Post Name: Training Coordinator
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 50000/- per month
Last Date: 21-09-2024
Age: 21-40 Years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Training Coordinator at Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g. education, human resource, business administration).
Post Name: Physics Teacher
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Salary is negotiable.
Job Location: Goalpara, Assam
Last Date: 12-09-2024
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Physics Teacher at Ajagar Valley Academy Agia, Candidate should have done M.Sc. in Physics ( preferably with B.Ed).
Post Name: English Teacher
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Salary is negotiable.
Job Location: Goalpara, Assam
Last Date: 12-09-2024
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of English Teacher at Ajagar Valley Academy Agia, Candidate should have done B.A. in English (English fluency is desirable).
Post Name: Personal Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong– Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 22/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Personal Assistant at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.
Post Name: Private Secretary
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong– Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 22/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Private Secretary at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.
Post Name: Accounts Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong – Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 22/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Accounts Officer at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NECTAR.