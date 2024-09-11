Job Alert - 11/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Stenographer Grade II (English)
Posts: 26
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13/09/2024
Age: 21-38 years
Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-
General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Lecturer, IASE
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13/09/2024
Age: 21-38 years
Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-
General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Lecturer, CTE
Posts: 17
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13/09/2024
Age: 21-38 years
Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-
General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Stenographer Grade II (Language)
Posts: 10
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13/09/2024
Age: 21-38 years
Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-
General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Laboratory Assistant (Grade III)
Posts: 01
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01-01-2024 is 40 years. Upper age limits for
candidates belonging to SC/ST categories is 45 years, for OBC/MOBC candidates 43 years and
50 years for candidates belonging to PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category.
Last Date: 14th September 2024
Application Fee: Rs.500/-
Required Qualification: BA/BSc/BCom from any UGC recognised university. Candidates must complete a Diploma or Certificate Course on Computer operation of minimum three months duration.
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Education
Posts: 01
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01-01-2024 is 43 years.
Last Date: 14th September 2024
Application Fee: Rs.1500/-
Required Qualification: The educational qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt. OM AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.
Post Name: Grade IV
Posts: 02 Posts [UR(PwD): 1, ST(H): 1]
Job Location: Barpeta, Assam
Age Limit: The age of the candidate for all the posts should not be more than 40 Years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST & 3 Years for OBC/MOBC as per Govt. OM No.ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.
Last Date: within 15 days from the publication of this advertisement [DoA: 10-09-2024]
Application Fee: Rs. 500/-
Required Qualification: Class VIII passed.
Post Name: Junior Assistant
Posts: 05 Posts [UR: 2, UR(PwD): 1, OBC/MOBC: 1, ST(H): 1]
Job Location: Barpeta, Assam
Age Limit: The age of the candidate for all the posts should not be more than 40 Years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST & 3 Years for OBC/MOBC as per Govt. OM No.ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.
Last Date: within 15 days from the publication of this advertisement [DoA: 10-09-2024]
Application Fee: Rs. 500/-
Required Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce from a recognized college/Institution affiliated to a recognized university. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.
Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 35000/- per month
Last Date: 14.09.2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: B.Tech. in CSE/ECE/IT or similar disciplines
Post Name: Post Doc
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 55000/- per month
Last Date: 14.09.2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: Ph.D. in CSE/ECE/IT or similar disciplines + Research experience