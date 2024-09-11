Job Alert - 11/09/2024

APSC Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Grade II (English) Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer Grade II (English)

Posts: 26

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13/09/2024

Age: 21-38 years

Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-

  • SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-

  • General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

APSC Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer, IASE Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer, IASE

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13/09/2024

Age: 21-38 years

Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-

  • SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-

  • General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

APSC Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer, CTE Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer, CTE

Posts: 17

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13/09/2024

Age: 21-38 years

Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-

  • SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-

  • General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

APSC Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Grade II (Language) Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer Grade II (Language)

Posts: 10

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13/09/2024

Age: 21-38 years

Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20/-

  • SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-

  • General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

SB Deorah College Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Assistant (Grade III) Vacancy

Post Name: Laboratory Assistant (Grade III)

Posts: 01

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Age Limit:  The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01-01-2024 is 40 years. Upper age limits for
candidates belonging to SC/ST categories is 45 years, for OBC/MOBC candidates 43 years and
50 years for candidates belonging to PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category.

Last Date: 14th September 2024

Application Fee: Rs.500/- 

Required Qualification: BA/BSc/BCom from any UGC recognised university. Candidates must complete a Diploma or Certificate Course on Computer operation of minimum three months duration.

SB Deorah College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Education

Posts: 01

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Age Limit:  The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01-01-2024 is 43 years.

Last Date: 14th September 2024

Application Fee: Rs.1500/- 

Required Qualification: The educational qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt. OM AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

BH College Recruitment 2024 - Grade IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade IV

Posts: 02 Posts [UR(PwD): 1, ST(H): 1]

Job Location: Barpeta, Assam

Age Limit: The age of the candidate for all the posts should not be more than 40 Years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST & 3 Years for OBC/MOBC as per Govt. OM No.ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.

Last Date: within 15 days from the publication of this advertisement [DoA: 10-09-2024]

Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

Required Qualification: Class VIII passed.

BH College Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Assistant

Posts: 05 Posts [UR: 2, UR(PwD): 1, OBC/MOBC: 1, ST(H): 1]

Job Location: Barpeta, Assam

Age Limit: The age of the candidate for all the posts should not be more than 40 Years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST & 3 Years for OBC/MOBC as per Govt. OM No.ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.

Last Date: within 15 days from the publication of this advertisement [DoA: 10-09-2024]

Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

Required Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce from a recognized college/Institution affiliated to a recognized university. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 35000/- per month

Last Date: 14.09.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: B.Tech. in CSE/ECE/IT or similar disciplines

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Post Doc Vacancy

Post Name: Post Doc

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 55000/- per month

Last Date: 14.09.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: Ph.D. in CSE/ECE/IT or similar disciplines + Research experience

