Job Alert - 11/09/2024

SB Deorah College Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Assistant (Grade III) Vacancy

Post Name: Laboratory Assistant (Grade III)

Posts: 01

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01-01-2024 is 40 years. Upper age limits for

candidates belonging to SC/ST categories is 45 years, for OBC/MOBC candidates 43 years and

50 years for candidates belonging to PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category.

Last Date: 14th September 2024

Application Fee: Rs.500/-

Required Qualification: BA/BSc/BCom from any UGC recognised university. Candidates must complete a Diploma or Certificate Course on Computer operation of minimum three months duration.