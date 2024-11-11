Job Alert - 11/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Structural) Vacancy

Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Structural)

Posts: 03

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)

Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years

RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Electrical) Vacancy

Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Electrical)

Posts: 02

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)

Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years

RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (HVAC) Vacancy

Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (HVAC)

Posts: 01

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)

Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years

RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Medical Gas Line System) Vacancy

Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Medical Gas Line System)

Posts: 01

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)

Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years

RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant-CAD Draughtsman (Architecture) Vacancy

Post Name: Individual Consultant-CAD Draughtsman (Architecture)

Posts: 06

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)

Salary: Rs.37,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt./LDA Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Asstt./LDA

Department: Handloom & Textile Deptt.

Posts: 05

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Inspector/Auditor Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Inspector/Auditor

Department: Handloom & Textile Deptt.

Posts: 04

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt (Tribal Affairs(P) Deptt) Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Asstt (Tribal Affairs(P) Deptt)

Department: Tribal Affairs(P) Deptt.

Posts: 16

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt (Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affair Deptt) Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Asstt (Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affair Deptt)

Department: Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affair Deptt.

Posts: 14

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Trial Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Trial Coordinator

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Date of Interview: 20-Nov-2024

Age Limit : As per the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 30 years .

Application Fees: N/A

For more jobs, visit