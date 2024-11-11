Job Alert - 11/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Structural) Vacancy
Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Structural)
Posts: 03
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)
Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years
RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Electrical) Vacancy
Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Electrical)
Posts: 02
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)
Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years
RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (HVAC) Vacancy
Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (HVAC)
Posts: 01
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)
Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years
RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Medical Gas Line System) Vacancy
Post Name: Individual Consultant- Junior Design Engineer (Medical Gas Line System)
Posts: 01
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)
Salary: Rs.58,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years
RITES Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Individual Consultant-CAD Draughtsman (Architecture) Vacancy
Post Name: Individual Consultant-CAD Draughtsman (Architecture)
Posts: 06
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam) and Salem (Tamil Nadu)
Salary: Rs.37,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: Not exceeding 62 years
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt./LDA Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Asstt./LDA
Department: Handloom & Textile Deptt.
Posts: 05
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Inspector/Auditor Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Inspector/Auditor
Department: Handloom & Textile Deptt.
Posts: 04
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt (Tribal Affairs(P) Deptt) Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Asstt (Tribal Affairs(P) Deptt)
Department: Tribal Affairs(P) Deptt.
Posts: 16
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt (Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affair Deptt) Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Asstt (Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affair Deptt)
Department: Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affair Deptt.
Posts: 14
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Trial Coordinator Vacancy
Post Name: Trial Coordinator
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- Per Month
Date of Interview: 20-Nov-2024
Age Limit : As per the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 30 years .
Application Fees: N/A