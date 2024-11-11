Job Alert - 11/11/2024

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt./LDA Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Asstt./LDA

Department: Handloom & Textile Deptt.

Posts: 05

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates