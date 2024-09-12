Job Alert - 12/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Project Associate
Posts: 01
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary : Rs.25,000/- to Rs.30,000/- per month
Last Date: 16th September 2024
Age Limit: The applicants should be below 35 years of age
Required Qualification: BE/B.Tech, or ME/ M.Tech
Post Name: Enforcement Inspector
Department: Transport Department, Assam
Posts: 27
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- Grade Pay: Rs. 9,400
Last Date: 20/09/2024
Age: 21-38 years
Application Fees: General/EWS: 297.20
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: 197.20
BPL: 47.20
Payment Mode: Online
Post Name: Junior Engineer
Posts: 03
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Salary will be provided with prior work experience
Last Date: 21/09/2024
Age: 30-40 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Junior Engineer (Civil) with having experience of minimum 2-3 years of work experience.
Post Name: Project Research Scientist - I (non-medical)
Posts: 01
Job Location: LGBRIMH , Tezpur, Assam
Salary: 56000+ HRA as applicable
Last Date: 25.09.2024
Age Limit : 35 years
Required Qualification: M.Phil in Clinical Psychology
Post Name: Assistant Security Officer
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs.35,400/- Level 6, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable
Last Date: 20th September 2024
Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years
Maximum age limit: 55 years
Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill
For Others: Rs.300/-
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs.25,500/- Level 4, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable
Last Date: 20th September 2024
Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years
Maximum age limit: 55 years
Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill
For Others: Rs.300/-
Post Name: Teaching Associate in Department of University Law College
Posts: 06
Discipline wise vacancies :
Law : 5
Sociology : 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 16/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Nurse
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs.44,900/- Level 7, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable
Last Date: 20th September 2024
Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years
Maximum age limit: 55 years
Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill
For Others: Rs.300/-
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat , Assam
Salary: Rs.31000/- Per Month
Last Date: 21/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc in Plant Breeding & Genetics/Agricultural Biotechnology/Biotechnology from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Post Name: Technician
Posts: 04
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs.19,900/- Level 2, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable
Last Date: 20th September 2024
Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years
Maximum age limit: 55 years
Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill
For Others: Rs.300/-
Required Qualification: 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in ICU / OT / Electronics / Dialysis Technician from a recognized institution.