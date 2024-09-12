Job Alert - 12/09/2024

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary : Rs.25,000/- to Rs.30,000/- per month

Last Date: 16th September 2024

Age Limit: The applicants should be below 35 years of age

Required Qualification: BE/B.Tech, or ME/ M.Tech

For more info visit

APSC Recruitment 2024 - Enforcement Inspector Vacancy

Post Name: Enforcement Inspector

Department: Transport Department, Assam

Posts: 27

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- Grade Pay: Rs. 9,400

Last Date: 20/09/2024

Age: 21-38 years

Application Fees: General/EWS: 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: 197.20

BPL: 47.20

Payment Mode: Online

For more info visit

Eureka Trade Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Engineer

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Salary will be provided with prior work experience

Last Date: 21/09/2024

Age: 30-40 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Junior Engineer (Civil) with having experience of minimum 2-3 years of work experience.

For more info visit

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024 - Project Research Scientist - I (non-medical) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Research Scientist - I (non-medical)

Posts: 01

Job Location: LGBRIMH , Tezpur, Assam

Salary: 56000+ HRA as applicable

Last Date: 25.09.2024

Age Limit : 35 years

Required Qualification: M.Phil in Clinical Psychology

For more info visit

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Security Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Security Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.35,400/-  Level 6, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable

Last Date: 20th September 2024

Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years

Maximum age limit: 55 years

Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill

For Others: Rs.300/-

For more info visit

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.25,500/-  Level 4, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable

Last Date: 20th September 2024

Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years

Maximum age limit: 55 years

Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill

For Others: Rs.300/-

For more info visit

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Teaching Associate Vacancy

Post Name:  Teaching Associate in Department of University Law College

Posts: 06

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Law : 5

  • Sociology : 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 16/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024 - Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Nurse

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.44,900/-  Level 7, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable

Last Date: 20th September 2024

Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years

Maximum age limit: 55 years

Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill

For Others: Rs.300/-

For more info visit

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow 

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary:  Rs.31000/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc in Plant Breeding & Genetics/Agricultural Biotechnology/Biotechnology from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

For more info visit

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024 - Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Technician

Posts: 04

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.19,900/-  Level 2, Cell 1+ Allowances as applicable

Last Date: 20th September 2024

Age: Minimum age limit: 21 years

Maximum age limit: 55 years

Application Fees: For SC/ST/Female/PWBD/EXSM: Nill

For Others: Rs.300/-

Required Qualification: 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in ICU / OT / Electronics / Dialysis Technician from a recognized institution.

For more info visit
