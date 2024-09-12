Job Alert - 12/09/2024

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: Rs.31000/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc in Plant Breeding & Genetics/Agricultural Biotechnology/Biotechnology from any of the recognized boards or Universities.