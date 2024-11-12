Job Alert - 12/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
SAI NCOE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Internship Vacancy
Post Name: Internship
Posts: 04
Discipline wise vacancies :
Sports Physiotherapy : 2
Sports Psychology : 1
Sports Biomechanics : 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 20-Nov-2024
Age: As per limit.
Application Fees: N/A
AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate Vacancy
Post Name: Research Associate
Posts: 02
Department wise vacancies :
Pharmacology : 1
Ophthalmology : 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 67000 + HRA (as applicable altogether) Per Month
Last Date: 17th November 2024
Age Limit: As per ICMR/DHR Rules.
Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 37000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024
Age Limit: Up to 45 years
Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy
Post Name: Field Investigator
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024
Age Limit: Up to 45 years
Thong Nokbe College Dokmoka Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 15
Subject wise vacancies :
Botany : 3
Zoology : 3
Physics : 3
Chemistry : 3
Mathematics : 3
Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam
Last Date: 24th November 2024
Application Fees: Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only
Sachika Hotel Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Commis 1 Continental Section Vacancy
Post Name: Commis 1 Continental Section
Posts: 01
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam)
Salary: Rs.15000/- to 18000/- P.M
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: 18+
Sachika Hotel Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Commis 1 Tandoor Section Vacancy
Post Name: Commis 1 Tandoor Section
Posts: 01
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam)
Salary: Rs.15000/- to 18000/- P.M
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: 18+
Sachika Hotel Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Commis 1 Indian Section Vacancy
Post Name: Commis 1 Indian Section
Posts: 01
Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam)
Salary: Rs.15000/- to 18000/- P.M
Last Date: 27th November 2024
Age Limit: 18+
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - LDA-cum-Typist Vacancy
Post Name: LDA-cum-Typist
Department: Woman & Child Development Deptt.
Posts: 17
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Statistical Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Statistical Assistant
Department: Woman & Child Development Deptt.
Posts: 08
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates