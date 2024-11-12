Job Alert - 12/11/2024

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - LDA-cum-Typist Vacancy

Post Name: LDA-cum-Typist

Department: Woman & Child Development Deptt.

Posts: 17

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates