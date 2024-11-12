Job Alert - 12/11/2024

SAI NCOE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Internship Vacancy

Post Name: Internship

Posts: 04

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sports Physiotherapy : 2

Sports Psychology : 1

Sports Biomechanics : 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 20-Nov-2024

Age: As per limit.

Application Fees: N/A

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate Vacancy

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 02

Department wise vacancies :

Pharmacology : 1

Ophthalmology : 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 67000 + HRA (as applicable altogether) Per Month

Last Date: 17th November 2024

Age Limit: As per ICMR/DHR Rules.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 37000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024

Age Limit: Up to 45 years

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy

Post Name: Field Investigator

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024

Age Limit: Up to 45 years

Thong Nokbe College Dokmoka Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 3

Zoology : 3

Physics : 3

Chemistry : 3

Mathematics : 3

Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam

Last Date: 24th November 2024

Application Fees: Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only

Sachika Hotel Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Commis 1 Continental Section Vacancy

Post Name: Commis 1 Continental Section

Posts: 01

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam)

Salary: Rs.15000/- to 18000/- P.M

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: 18+

Sachika Hotel Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Commis 1 Tandoor Section Vacancy

Post Name: Commis 1 Tandoor Section

Posts: 01

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam)

Salary: Rs.15000/- to 18000/- P.M

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: 18+

Sachika Hotel Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Commis 1 Indian Section Vacancy

Post Name: Commis 1 Indian Section

Posts: 01

Places of Posting: Guwahati (Assam)

Salary: Rs.15000/- to 18000/- P.M

Last Date: 27th November 2024

Age Limit: 18+

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - LDA-cum-Typist Vacancy

Post Name: LDA-cum-Typist

Department: Woman & Child Development Deptt.

Posts: 17

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Statistical Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Statistical Assistant

Department: Woman & Child Development Deptt.

Posts: 08

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

