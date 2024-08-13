Job Alert - 13/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Senior Technician
Place of Posting: Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Biswanath Chariali (Assam), or other future institutes.
Salary: Level-4 (Rs. 25,500 – Rs. 81,100 per month)
Last Date: September 9, 2024
Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years. Relaxable for government servants up to 40 years.
Required Qualification: ITI Certificate in relevant trades with five years of experience in operation and maintenance. Period of Probation: 2 years.
Post Name: Accountant
Posts: 01
Salary: Level-5 (Rs. 29,200 – Rs. 92,300 per month)
Last Date: September 9, 2024
Required Qualification: For Central/State Government Officers: Holding an analogous post or with five years of regular service in Level-4. Experience in handling cash, accounts, and administrative work is desirable.
Post Name: Technician (Electrical Trade)
Posts: 1 (UR category)
Place of Posting: Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Biswanath Chariali (Assam), or other future institutes.
Salary: Level-2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200 per month)
Last Date: September 9, 2024
Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years. Relaxable for government servants up to 40 years.
Required Qualification: ITI Certificate in Electrical or related trades with three years of experience. Proficiency in driving and maintaining vehicles and tractors, with a valid driving license. Period of Probation: 2 years
Post Name: Water Polo Instructor
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 1000/- per day
Date of interview: 23.08.2024
Age limit: Below 50 years
Required Qualification: Passed 10+2 examination. Certificate in Sport Coaching in their respective sports discipline, or equivalent. National Participation, Zonal Participation. Experience in Swimming/Water Polo coaching will also get preference.
Post Name: Swimming Instructor (female only)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 1000/- per day
Date of interview: 23.08.2024
Age limit: Below 50 years
Required Qualification: Passed 10+2 examination. Certificate in Sport Coaching in their respective sports discipline, or equivalent. National Participation, Zonal Participation. Experience in Swimming/Water Polo coaching will also get preference.
Post Name: Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong– Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 14/08/2024
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce at St Anthony’s College, the candidate should be M.Com with NET / Ph.D
Post Name: Administrative Consultant
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 28-08-2024
Age: 65 years
Required Qualification: Retired government employees with bachelor degree in any discipline. Having minimum 20 years of experience in administrative field. Retired from the post of Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer in the Pay Scale Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + GP.Rs. 13,900/-.
Post Name: Chowkidar
Posts: 16
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 15/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-, SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Chowkidar at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.
Post Name: Cleaner/Sweeper
Posts: 02
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 15/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-, SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Cleaner/Sweeper at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VI.
Post Name: Jugali
Posts: 01
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 15/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-, SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Jugali at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.