Job Alert - 13/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

NERFMTTI Recruitment 2024 - Senior Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Technician

Place of Posting: Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Biswanath Chariali (Assam), or other future institutes.

Salary: Level-4 (Rs. 25,500 – Rs. 81,100 per month)

Last Date: September 9, 2024

Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years. Relaxable for government servants up to 40 years.

Required Qualification: ITI Certificate in relevant trades with five years of experience in operation and maintenance. Period of Probation: 2 years.

NERFMTTI Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 01

Salary: Level-5 (Rs. 29,200 – Rs. 92,300 per month)

Last Date: September 9, 2024

Required Qualification: For Central/State Government Officers: Holding an analogous post or with five years of regular service in Level-4. Experience in handling cash, accounts, and administrative work is desirable.

NERFMTTI Recruitment 2024 - Technician (Electrical Trade) Vacancy

Post Name: Technician (Electrical Trade)

Posts: 1 (UR category)

Place of Posting: Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Biswanath Chariali (Assam), or other future institutes.

Salary: Level-2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200 per month)

Last Date: September 9, 2024

Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years. Relaxable for government servants up to 40 years.

Required Qualification: ITI Certificate in Electrical or related trades with three years of experience. Proficiency in driving and maintaining vehicles and tractors, with a valid driving license. Period of Probation: 2 years

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Water Polo Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Water Polo Instructor

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 1000/- per day

Date of interview: 23.08.2024

Age limit: Below 50 years

Required Qualification: Passed 10+2 examination. Certificate in Sport Coaching in their respective sports discipline, or equivalent. National Participation, Zonal Participation. Experience in Swimming/Water Polo coaching will also get preference.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Swimming Instructor (female only) Vacancy

Post Name: Swimming Instructor (female only)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 1000/- per day

Date of interview: 23.08.2024

Age limit: Below 50 years

Required Qualification: Passed 10+2 examination. Certificate in Sport Coaching in their respective sports discipline, or equivalent. National Participation, Zonal Participation. Experience in Swimming/Water Polo coaching will also get preference.

St Anthony’s College Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 14/08/2024

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce at St Anthony’s College, the candidate should be M.Com with NET / Ph.D

AAU Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Consultant Vacancy

Post Name: Administrative Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 28-08-2024

Age: 65 years

Required Qualification: Retired government employees with bachelor degree in any discipline. Having minimum 20 years of experience in administrative field. Retired from the post of Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer in the Pay Scale Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + GP.Rs. 13,900/-.

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Chowkidar Vacancy

Post Name: Chowkidar

Posts: 16

Location: Nongpoh

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 15/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-, SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Chowkidar at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Cleaner/Sweeper Vacancy

Post Name: Cleaner/Sweeper

Posts: 02

Location: Nongpoh

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 15/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-, SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Cleaner/Sweeper at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VI.

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Jugali Vacancy

Post Name: Jugali

Posts: 01

Location: Nongpoh

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 15/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-, SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Jugali at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.