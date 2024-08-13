Job Alert - 13/08/2024

NERFMTTI Recruitment 2024 - Technician (Electrical Trade) Vacancy

Post Name: Technician (Electrical Trade)

Posts: 1 (UR category)

Place of Posting: Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Biswanath Chariali (Assam), or other future institutes.

Salary: Level-2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200 per month)

Last Date: September 9, 2024

Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years. Relaxable for government servants up to 40 years.

Required Qualification: ITI Certificate in Electrical or related trades with three years of experience. Proficiency in driving and maintaining vehicles and tractors, with a valid driving license. Period of Probation: 2 years