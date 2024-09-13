Job Alert - 13/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Lecturer (VSE)
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl – Mizoram
Salary: Level 10 of the Pay Matrix.
Last Date: 26-09-2024
Age: 21-35 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in the subject with at least 2nd Class BT/B.Ed. with not less than 3 yrs. Experience of teaching in a recognised institution.
Post Name: Radiographer
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month
Last Date: 30th September, 2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: BSc. (Hons) (3 Years course) in Radiography from a recognized institution / University month OR B.Sc. Medical technology (X-ray) from a recognized Institution / University. Ability to use computers with at least one-year based on the experience in handling C.T. Scan.
Post Name: Veterinary Officer
Posts: 55
Location: Gangtok – Sikkim
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: October 11, 2024
Age Limit: Candidates’ age limit should be a Minimum age of 21 years maximum age of 40 years as on 31/08/2024
Application Fee: Application fee amounting to Rs.500/- only may be paid online through Net Banking or credit and debit card, (Visa/MasterCard). Once deposited money will be refunded.
Required Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry from a recognized University.
Post Name: Chowkidar
Posts: 16
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: Pay level-5
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-
SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Chowkidar at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.
Post Name: Peon
Posts: 19
Location: Nongpoh
Salary:Pay level-1
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-
SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Peon at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.
Post Name: Driver
Posts: 06
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: Pay level-1
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-
SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Driver at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII with valid driving license.
Post Name: Jugali
Posts: 03
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: Pay level-5
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-
SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Jugali at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.
Post Name: River Guard
Posts: 02
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: Pay level-1
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-
SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of River Guard at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.
Post Name: Fisherman
Posts: 01
Location: Nongpoh
Salary: Pay level-5
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-
SC/ST: Rs.50/-
Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Fisherman at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.
Post Name: Project Fellow
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 27th September, 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: MA/MSc Linguistics, Psychology, Cognitive Science, or any other science streams.