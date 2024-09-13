Job Alert - 13/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer (VSE) Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer (VSE)

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl – Mizoram

Salary: Level 10 of the Pay Matrix.

Last Date: 26-09-2024

Age: 21-35 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in the subject with at least 2nd Class BT/B.Ed. with not less than 3 yrs. Experience of teaching in a recognised institution.

For more info visit

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024 - Radiographer Vacancy

Post Name: Radiographer

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Last Date: 30th September, 2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: BSc. (Hons) (3 Years course) in Radiography from a recognized institution / University month OR B.Sc. Medical technology (X-ray) from a recognized Institution / University. Ability to use computers with at least one-year based on the experience in handling C.T. Scan.

For more info visit

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2024 - Veterinary Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Veterinary Officer

Posts: 55

Location: Gangtok – Sikkim

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: October 11, 2024

Age Limit: Candidates’ age limit should be a Minimum age of 21 years maximum age of 40 years as on 31/08/2024

Application Fee: Application fee amounting to Rs.500/- only may be paid online through Net Banking or credit and debit card, (Visa/MasterCard). Once deposited money will be refunded.

Required Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry from a recognized University.

For more info visit

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Chowkidar Vacancy

Post Name: Chowkidar

Posts: 16

Location: Nongpoh

Salary:  Pay level-5

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-

SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Chowkidar at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.

For more info visit

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Peon Vacancy

Post Name: Peon

Posts: 19

Location: Nongpoh

Salary:Pay level-1

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-

SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Peon at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.

For more info visit

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy

Post Name: Driver

Posts: 06

Location: Nongpoh

Salary: Pay level-1

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-

SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Driver at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII with valid driving license.

For more info visit

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Jugali Vacancy

Post Name: Jugali

Posts: 03

Location: Nongpoh

Salary: Pay level-5

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-

SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Jugali at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.

For more info visit

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - River Guard Vacancy

Post Name: River Guard

Posts: 02

Location: Nongpoh

Salary: Pay level-1

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-

SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of River Guard at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.

For more info visit

DC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Fisherman Vacancy

Post Name: Fisherman

Posts: 01

Location: Nongpoh

Salary:  Pay level-5

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: Unreserved: Rs.100/-

SC/ST: Rs.50/-

Payment Mode: SBI ATM, Credit card, Internet Banking, Cash at any SBI Branch.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Fisherman at DC Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Class VIII.

For more info visit

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Project Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Project Fellow

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 27th September, 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: MA/MSc Linguistics, Psychology, Cognitive Science, or any other science streams.

For more info visit
For more jobs visit