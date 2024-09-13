Job Alert - 13/09/2024

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2024 - Veterinary Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Veterinary Officer

Posts: 55

Location: Gangtok – Sikkim

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: October 11, 2024

Age Limit: Candidates’ age limit should be a Minimum age of 21 years maximum age of 40 years as on 31/08/2024

Application Fee: Application fee amounting to Rs.500/- only may be paid online through Net Banking or credit and debit card, (Visa/MasterCard). Once deposited money will be refunded.

Required Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry from a recognized University.