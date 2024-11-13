Job Alert - 13/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Scientist Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant Project Scientist
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 35000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Director Vacancy
Post Name: Director
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat- Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 30/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Officer Vacancy
Post Name: Administrative Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat- Assam
Salary: 10/11
Last Date: 30/11/2024
Age: 45-55 years
Application Fees: N/A
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (GATE) Vacancy
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 20/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Health Educator Vacancy
Post Name: Health Educator
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 19
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - L.D. Asstt Vacancy
Post Name: L.D. Asstt
Department: Co-Operative Deptt.
Posts: 07
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Inspector/Auditor Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Inspector/Auditor
Department: Co-Operative Deptt.
Posts: 12
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt (Labour & Employment Deptt) Vacancy
Post Name: Jr. Asstt (Labour & Employment Deptt)
Department: Labour & Employment Deptt.
Posts: 03
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Registrar (Academic) Vacancy
Post Name: Deputy Registrar (Academic)
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Last Date: 28th November 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: Rs. 2,000/-