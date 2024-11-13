Job Alert - 13/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Scientist Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Project Scientist

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 35000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Director Vacancy

Post Name: Director

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 30/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Administrative Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: 10/11

Last Date: 30/11/2024

Age: 45-55 years

Application Fees: N/A

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (GATE) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 20/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Health Educator Vacancy

Post Name: Health Educator

Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.

Posts: 19

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - L.D. Asstt Vacancy

Post Name: L.D. Asstt

Department: Co-Operative Deptt.

Posts: 07

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Inspector/Auditor Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Inspector/Auditor

Department: Co-Operative Deptt.

Posts: 12

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Asstt (Labour & Employment Deptt) Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Asstt (Labour & Employment Deptt)

Department: Labour & Employment Deptt.

Posts: 03

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: The applicants shall not be less than 18 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Registrar (Academic) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Registrar (Academic)

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Last Date: 28th November 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: Rs. 2,000/-

