Job Alert - 14/08/2024

Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 - State Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: State Coordinator

Posts: 15

Location: All India

Salary: As Per Digital India Corporation Norms

Last Date: 24-Aug-2024

Age Limit: As per the Digital India Corporation Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum of 40 years , as on 20-08-2024.

Required Qualification: As per Digital India Corporation official notification, candidate should have completed Degree, Master’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Digital India Corporation official website dic.gov.in, Starting from 08-08-2024 to 24-Aug-2024.