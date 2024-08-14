Job Alert - 14/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Pre Primary (NTT)
No.of Posts: 08 Posts
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 20th August 2024
Required Qualification: NTT/ Montessori Trained
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates need to send their detailed Resume with a recent photograph at administration@downtownschools.com. Candidates need to mention the position name in the subject of your email. The application should reach the office via email on or before 20/08/2024.
Post Name: TGT
No.of Posts: 20 Posts
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 20th August 2024
Required Qualification: Bachelor/ Master Degree in relevant ﬁeld with B. Ed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates need to send their detailed Resume with a recent photograph at administration@downtownschools.com. Candidates need to mention the position name in the subject of your email. The application should reach the office via email on or before 20/08/2024.
Post Name: PRT
No.of Posts: 18 Posts
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 20th August 2024
Required Qualification: Bachelor/ Master Degree in relevant ﬁeld with B. Ed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates need to send their detailed Resume with a recent photograph at administration@downtownschools.com. Candidates need to mention the position name in the subject of your email. The application should reach the office via email on or before 20/08/2024.
Post Name: State Coordinator
Posts: 15
Location: All India
Salary: As Per Digital India Corporation Norms
Last Date: 24-Aug-2024
Age Limit: As per the Digital India Corporation Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum of 40 years , as on 20-08-2024.
Required Qualification: As per Digital India Corporation official notification, candidate should have completed Degree, Master’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Digital India Corporation official website dic.gov.in, Starting from 08-08-2024 to 24-Aug-2024.
Post Name: Associate Project Engineer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 41,250/- per month
Last Date: 25.08.2024
Required Qualification: Master's Degree in Engineering/ Design with a 1st Class or equivalent grade of minimum 60% and minimum 1 year of work experience in any sponsored R&D project or any industry.
How to apply: Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the the Google Form Link: https://forms.gle/1CvjMWXGXoi68mnC8 on or before 25.08.2024.
Post Name: Technical Officer - Real-Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes)
Date of interview: 21st August 2024
Required Qualification: A first class (with 65% aggregate marks or also equivalent CGPA score).
How to apply: Applicants may appear for the interview along a set of self-attested copies of certificates supporting age, address, qualification and marks obtained, experience, trainings received, last drawn Salary, etc. as mentioned altogether in the application format.
Post Name: Component Lead for Flood Shelter
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 1,00,000/- to Rs. 2,00,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be finalized and fixed during negotiations based on the qualifications and experience. TA/DA and Allowances admissible as per project norms.
Last Date: 20th August 2024
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether