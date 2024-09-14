Job Alert - 14/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Office Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 23th September, 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: Bachelor degree in engineering/technology or Master’s degree in science, Knowledge of Intellectual Property Rights related matters (Filing, drafting, vetting legal matters etc altogether), Certified in patent law/corporate law/company secretary/ patent portfolio creation and also management and relevant field.
Post Name: Lower Division Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Goalpara, Assam
Salary: Rs. 14,000 to Rs 70,000/- + Grade pay Rs. 6200/-
Last Date: 07/10/2024
Age: 18- 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lower Division Assistant at DLSA Goalpara, candidate should have completed Graduate (any discipline) from a recognized University with Certificate on Computer Education of minimum six months
Post Name: Director (Tariff)
No. of posts: 1
Salary: Rs. 30000-110000/-, GP Rs. 17500/-
Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 55 years as on 01-01-2024.
However, for appointment on contract basis, maximum age limit is 62 years.
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 3rd October, 2024
Required Qualification: Post Graduate degree in Economics /MBA (Finance) from a recognised university and having 20 years of experience in dealing with Power (Electricity) sector including matter relating to tariff.
Post Name: Medical Officer ‘E’ (Nuclear Medicine)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 45 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Medical Officer ‘E’ (Nuclear Medicine) at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed M.D. or D.N.B. (Nuclear Medicine)or equivalent degree in Nuclear Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission.
Post Name: Medical Officer ‘E’ (Plastic Surgery)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 45 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Medical Officer ‘E’ (Plastic Surgery) at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed M.Ch / D.N.B. (Plastic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.
Post Name: Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)
Post: 07
Location: Tinsukia, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 20-09-2024
Age Limit: (i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01-09-2024. However, age relaxation is admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.
(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Government and Central Government, the age to consider is 65 years as on 01-09-2024.
Required Qualification: Council of India (MCI) and with registration in Medical Council of India, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotational internship.
Post Name: Project Assistant-I
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat -Assam
Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Date of Interview: 25-Sep-2024
Age Limit: As per the Assam Agricultural University recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 35 years , as on 01-09-2024.
Required Qualification: As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Post Name: Field Officer (Disaster Management)
Posts: 01
Location: Chirang, Assam
Salary: Rs. 28500/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 21/09/2024
Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1st January, 2024.
Required Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject, or diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution