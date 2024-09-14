Job Alert - 14/09/2024

NF Railway Recruitment 2024 - Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) Vacancy

Post Name: Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)

Post: 07

Location: Tinsukia, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 20-09-2024

Age Limit: (i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01-09-2024. However, age relaxation is admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Government and Central Government, the age to consider is 65 years as on 01-09-2024.

Required Qualification: Council of India (MCI) and with registration in Medical Council of India, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotational internship.