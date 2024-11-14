Job Alert - 14/11/2024

DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No of Posts: 1385 Posts

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.

Location: Assam

Pay Scale: Scale of pay of Rs.22,000/ – to 97,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800 /- PM (under Pay Band- 3) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Last Date : 20/11/2024

Examination Fee: UR: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)

OBC/ MOBC/ ST(H)/ ST(P)/ SC/ PwD/ Others: Rs. 350/-Rupees Three Hundred Fifty only)