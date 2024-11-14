Job Alert - 14/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
No of Posts: 1385 Posts
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.
Location: Assam
Pay Scale: Scale of pay of Rs.22,000/ – to 97,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800 /- PM (under Pay Band- 3) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.
Last Date : 20/11/2024
Examination Fee: UR: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)
OBC/ MOBC/ ST(H)/ ST(P)/ SC/ PwD/ Others: Rs. 350/-Rupees Three Hundred Fifty only)
Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Registrar Vacancy
Post Name: Registrar
No. of posts: 01
Salary: Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised UGC Scale) Level 14 plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University.
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 29/11/2024
Age: Minimum age should not be less than 45 years as on the last date of receipt of application. The age of superannuation is sixty years.
Application Fee: N/A
Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Superintending Engineer Vacancy
Post Name: Superintending Engineer
No. of posts: 01
Salary: Pay Band: Rs.30,000/- 1,10,000/- + GP Rs. 16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 29/11/2024
Age: Not below 45 years and not above 55 years on as on the last date of receipt of application.
Application Fee: N/A
Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant University(Electrical) Engineer Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant University(Electrical) Engineer
No. of posts: 01
Salary: Pay Band: Rs.30,000/- 1,10,000/- + GP Rs. 13,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 29/11/2024
Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application and 5 years will be relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates.
Application Fee: N/A
Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Chief Medical Officer Vacancy
Post Name: Chief Medical Officer
No. of posts: 01
Salary: Pay Band: Rs.30,000/- 1,10,000/- + GP Rs. 16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 29/11/2024
Age: Should not be below 40 (forty) years and above 55 (fifty-five) years as on the last date of receipt of application.
Application Fee: N/A
Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2024 - Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor Vacancy
Name of Post: Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor
No.of Vacancy: 07
Specialization wise vacancies :
Computer Science Engineering (Specialization is AI / ML) : 1
Computer Applications : 2
Social Work(Specializations are Human Resources Management/Community Development) : 2
Psychology (Specializations are Organization Psychology/ Counselling) : 2
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 20th November 2024
Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Assistant Vacancy
Name of Post: Laboratory Assistant
No.of Vacancy: 03
Specialization wise vacancies :
Civil Engineering : 1
Computer Science Engineering : 1
Botany : 1
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 20th November 2024
WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - House Father Vacancy
Name of Post: House Father
No. of Vacancy: 02
Salary: Rs.14564/-Per Month
Age: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: 30.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A
ICAR-NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional-II Vacancy
Post Name: Young Professional-II
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 42,000/-per month fixed/consolidated
Walk-in-Date: 19/11/2024
Age Limit: 21- 45 years