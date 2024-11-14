Job Alert - 14/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No of Posts: 1385 Posts

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.

Location: Assam

Pay Scale: Scale of pay of Rs.22,000/ – to 97,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800 /- PM (under Pay Band- 3) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Last Date : 20/11/2024

Examination Fee: UR: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)

OBC/ MOBC/ ST(H)/ ST(P)/ SC/ PwD/ Others: Rs. 350/-Rupees Three Hundred Fifty only)

For more info, visit

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Registrar Vacancy

Post Name: Registrar

No. of posts: 01

Salary: Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised UGC Scale) Level 14 plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University.

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 29/11/2024

Age: Minimum age should not be less than 45 years as on the last date of receipt of application. The age of superannuation is sixty years.

Application Fee: N/A

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Superintending Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Superintending Engineer

No. of posts: 01

Salary: Pay Band: Rs.30,000/- 1,10,000/- + GP Rs. 16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 29/11/2024

Age: Not below 45 years and not above 55 years on as on the last date of receipt of application.

Application Fee: N/A

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant University(Electrical) Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant University(Electrical) Engineer

No. of posts: 01

Salary: Pay Band: Rs.30,000/- 1,10,000/- + GP Rs. 13,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 29/11/2024

Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application and 5 years will be relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates.

Application Fee: N/A

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Chief Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Chief Medical Officer

No. of posts: 01

Salary: Pay Band: Rs.30,000/- 1,10,000/- + GP Rs. 16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 29/11/2024

Age: Should not be below 40 (forty) years and above 55 (fifty-five) years as on the last date of receipt of application.

Application Fee: N/A

Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2024 - Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor Vacancy

Name of Post: Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor

No.of Vacancy: 07

Specialization wise vacancies :

Computer Science Engineering (Specialization is AI / ML) : 1

Computer Applications : 2

Social Work(Specializations are Human Resources Management/Community Development) : 2

Psychology (Specializations are Organization Psychology/ Counselling) : 2

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 20th November 2024

Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Assistant Vacancy

Name of Post: Laboratory Assistant

No.of Vacancy: 03

Specialization wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science Engineering : 1

Botany : 1

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 20th November 2024

WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - House Father Vacancy

Name of Post: House Father

No. of Vacancy: 02

Salary: Rs.14564/-Per Month

Age: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: 30.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

ICAR-NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional-II Vacancy

Post Name: Young Professional-II

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 42,000/-per month fixed/consolidated

Walk-in-Date: 19/11/2024

Age Limit: 21- 45 years

For more jobs, visit