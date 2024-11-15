Job Alert - 15/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Jobs in Kokrajhar: BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - LDA Vacancy
Post Name: LDA
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 10
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
Jobs in Kokrajhar: BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Statistical Asstt. Vacancy
Post Name: Statistical Asstt.
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 01
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
Jobs in Guwahati: Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Executive (Sales & Distribution and Logistics Management) Vacancy
Post Name: Executive (Sales & Distribution and Logistics Management)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 2nd December 2024
Jobs in Guwahati: Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Manager / Sr. Executive (Dairy & FMCG Division) Vacancy
Post Name: Deputy Manager / Sr. Executive (Dairy & FMCG Division)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 2nd December 2024
Jobs in Guwahati: Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Assistant (Logistics) & Assistant (Inventory Management) Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant (Logistics) & Assistant (Inventory Management)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 2nd December 2024
Jobs in Guwahati: Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Sr. Executive/ Executive (Stores & Logistics) Vacancy
Post Name: Sr. Executive/ Executive (Stores & Logistics)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 2nd December 2024
Jobs in Guwahati: Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Manager / Deputy Manager (Dairy & FMCG Division) Vacancy
Post Name: Manager / Deputy Manager (Dairy & FMCG Division)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 2nd December 2024
Jobs in Assam: DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Teacher Vacancy
Post Name: Graduate Teacher
No of Posts: 8230 Posts
Subject wise breakup of Vacancies:
Graduate Teacher (Science): 2167 nos.
Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1766 nos.
Graduate Teacher (Arts): 3426 nos.
Graduate Teacher (Hindi): 642 nos.
Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit): 229 nos.
Age Limit: A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD) as on 1st January, 2023 as per Govt.
Location: Assam
Pay Scale: Scale of pay of Rs.14,000/- to 70,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 8,700/- PM (under Pay Band-2) plus other allowances as admissible under rules.
Last Date : 20/11/2024
Examination Fee: UR: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)
OBC/ MOBC/ ST(H)/ ST(P)/ SC/ PwD/ Others: Rs. 350/-Rupees Three Hundred Fifty only)
Jobs in Assam: DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
No of Posts: 1385 Posts
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.
Location: Assam
Pay Scale: Scale of pay of Rs.22,000/ – to 97,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800 /- PM (under Pay Band- 3) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.
Last Date : 20/11/2024
Examination Fee: UR: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)
OBC/ MOBC/ ST(H)/ ST(P)/ SC/ PwD/ Others: Rs. 350/-Rupees Three Hundred Fifty only)
Jobs in Guwahati: Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Registrar Vacancy
Post Name: Registrar
No. of posts: 01
Salary: Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised UGC Scale) Level 14 plus other allowances as admissible under the rules of the University.
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 29/11/2024
Age: Minimum age should not be less than 45 years as on the last date of receipt of application. The age of superannuation is sixty years.
Application Fee: N/A