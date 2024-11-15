Job Alert - 15/11/2024

Jobs in Assam: DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Teacher Vacancy

Post Name: Graduate Teacher

No of Posts: 8230 Posts

Subject wise breakup of Vacancies:

Graduate Teacher (Science): 2167 nos.

Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1766 nos.

Graduate Teacher (Arts): 3426 nos.

Graduate Teacher (Hindi): 642 nos.

Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit): 229 nos.

Age Limit: A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD) as on 1st January, 2023 as per Govt.

Location: Assam

Pay Scale: Scale of pay of Rs.14,000/- to 70,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 8,700/- PM (under Pay Band-2) plus other allowances as admissible under rules.

Last Date : 20/11/2024

Examination Fee: UR: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)

OBC/ MOBC/ ST(H)/ ST(P)/ SC/ PwD/ Others: Rs. 350/-Rupees Three Hundred Fifty only)