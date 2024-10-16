Job Alert - 16/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name- Child Development Project Officer
Posts- 09
Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary- As Per Norms
Last Date- 10/11/2024
Age- 21-35 Years
Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-
APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name- Arunachal Pradesh Police Service
Posts- 06
Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary- As Per Norms
Last Date- 10/11/2024
Age- 21-35 Years
Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-
APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name- Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service
Posts- 50
Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary- As Per Norms
Last Date- 10/11/2024
Age- 21-35 Years
Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-
APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 19/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Cleaner
Number of Posts: 01
Salary: PB-1 Rs. 12000/- to 52000/- + GP Rs. 3900 + other allowances
Job Location: Dhubri, Assam
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Post Name: Internship
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Last Date: 24-10-2024
Age: 21 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Young Professional-II (YP-II)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/-per month.
Walk-in-Date: 21.10.2024
Age Limit: Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 45 years on the date of interview.
Post Name: Senior Research Fellow (SRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month for first and second year. Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per month for third year as per ICAR guidelines
Walk-in-Date: 21.10.2024
Age Limit: Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 35 years for Men and 40 years for Women on the date of interview.