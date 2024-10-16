Job Alert - 16/10/2024

ICAR-NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month for first and second year. Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per month for third year as per ICAR guidelines

Walk-in-Date: 21.10.2024

Age Limit: Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 35 years for Men and 40 years for Women on the date of interview.