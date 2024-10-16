Job Alert - 16/10/2024

APPSC Recruitment 2024 - Child Development Project Officer Vacancy

Post Name- Child Development Project Officer

Posts- 09

Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 10/11/2024

Age- 21-35 Years

Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-

  • APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

APPSC Recruitment 2024 - Arunachal Pradesh Police Service Vacancy

Post Name- Arunachal Pradesh Police Service

Posts- 06

Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 10/11/2024

Age- 21-35 Years

Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-

  • APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

APPSC Recruitment 2024 - Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Vacancy

Post Name- Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service

Posts- 50

Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 10/11/2024

Age- 21-35 Years

Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-

  • APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 19/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Dhubri Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Cleaner Vacancy

Post Name: Cleaner

Number of Posts: 01

Salary: PB-1 Rs. 12000/- to 52000/- + GP Rs. 3900 + other allowances

Job Location: Dhubri, Assam 

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee

IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Internship Vacancy

Post Name: Internship

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Last Date: 24-10-2024

Age: 21 years

Application Fees: N/A

ICAR-NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional-II (YP-II) Vacancy

Post Name: Young Professional-II (YP-II)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/-per month.

Walk-in-Date: 21.10.2024

Age Limit: Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 45 years on the date of interview.

ICAR-NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month for first and second year. Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per month for third year as per ICAR guidelines

Walk-in-Date: 21.10.2024

Age Limit: Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 35 years for Men and 40 years for Women on the date of interview.

