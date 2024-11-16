Job Alert - 16/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Non-Medical Attendant (NMA) Vacancy
Post Name: Non-Medical Attendant (NMA)
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 19
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Store Keeper Vacancy
Post Name: Store Keeper
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 01
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Nurse Vacancy
Post Name: Contractual Nurse
Posts: 17
Location: Duliajan – Assam
Salary: Rs. 19,500/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 27/11/2024
Age: 18 – 40 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Pharmacist Vacancy
Post Name: Contractual Pharmacist
Posts: 04
Location: Duliajan – Assam
Salary: Rs. 19,500/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 27/11/2024
Age: 22 – 40 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Cotton University Recruitment 2024 - Multi-Tasking Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Multi-Tasking Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: Rs.15,000/- per month
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: 42 years
Application Fee: N/A
Dhubri Medical College Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy
Post Name: Data Entry Operator
Posts: 01
Location: Dhubri, Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 27.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A