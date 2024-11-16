Job Alert - 16/11/2024

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Non-Medical Attendant (NMA) Vacancy

Post Name: Non-Medical Attendant (NMA)

Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.

Posts: 19

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Store Keeper Vacancy

Post Name: Store Keeper

Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Nurse

Posts: 17

Location: Duliajan – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19,500/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 27/11/2024

Age: 18 – 40 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Pharmacist Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Pharmacist

Posts: 04

Location: Duliajan – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19,500/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 27/11/2024

Age: 22 – 40 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Cotton University Recruitment 2024 - Multi-Tasking Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Multi-Tasking Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs.15,000/- per month

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: 42 years

Application Fee: N/A

Dhubri Medical College Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Data Entry Operator

Posts: 01

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 27.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

