Job Alert - 17/08/2024

Post Name: Manager (HR/Vigilance)
Posts: 03
Location: North Eastern Region
Salary: Level-11 (Rs.67700-208700).
Last Date: 07-09-2024
Age: 56 Years Max.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager (HR/Vigilance) at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Degree from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Desirable:- (a) Degree in Law or (b) Master in Business Administration. Or (iii) Post graduate Diploma in Public Administration. AND at least four years’ experience in Administration/Establishment/Human Resource/ Personnel Management/Vigilance.
Post Name: Data Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Date of Interview: 19-08-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Bachelor degree in any discipline with knowledge of computer.
How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to
Post Name: Counsellor
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Date of Interview: 19-08-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Graduate in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology. Masters in concerned disciplines is also desirable.
How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to
Post Name: Nurse
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Date of Interview: 19-08-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done ANM. GNM/ BSc Nursing is also desirable.
How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to
Post Name: Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Date of Interview: 19-08-2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done MBBS from recognized institute.
How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to
Post Name: Contractual Public Health Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 3rd September 2024
Age Limit : Minimum: 21 Years & Maximum: 30 Years as on the date of registration.
Required Qualification: i) Must have passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Institute/Board.
ii) Must have Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-Power Point etc.
iii) Must have minimum 01(one) year post qualification relevant work experience in any State/ Central Government Office or PSU only.
Post Name: Project Associate-II
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs 35,000/- p.m. + 8% HRA
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 28th August 2024
Required Qualification: The candidate should have M. Sc in Microbiology with minimum 55% marks, with 02 years research experience altogether.
Post Name: Laboratory Assistant (Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences)
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 31400/- per month
Last Date: 28th August 2024
Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules
Required Qualification: B. Pharm./ B.Sc.
Post Name: Technician-“C” (University Science and Instrumentation Centre [USIC])
Posts: 02
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 31400/- per month
Last Date: 28th August 2024
Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules
Required Qualification: Diploma in Electronics / Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Institute
Post Name: Senior Instructor (Department of Computer Science and Engineering, DUIET)
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 16246/- per month
Last Date: 28th August 2024
Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules
Required Qualification: 03 (Three) years Diploma in the appropriate branch of Engineering and Technology from any Institute recognized by SCTE, Assam Or B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT recognized by AICTE