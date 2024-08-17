Job Alert - 17/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

NHIDCL Recruitment 2024 - Manager (HR/Vigilance) Vacancy

Post Name: Manager (HR/Vigilance)

Posts: 03

Location: North Eastern Region

Salary:   Level-11 (Rs.67700-208700).

Last Date: 07-09-2024

Age: 56 Years Max.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager (HR/Vigilance) at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Degree from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Desirable:- (a) Degree in Law or (b) Master in Business Administration. Or (iii) Post graduate Diploma in Public Administration. AND at least four years’ experience in Administration/Establishment/Human Resource/ Personnel Management/Vigilance.

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024- Data Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Data Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Date of Interview: 19-08-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Bachelor degree in any discipline with knowledge of computer.

How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to champhaidisthospital@gmail.com

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024- Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor 

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Date of Interview: 19-08-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Graduate in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology. Masters in concerned disciplines is also desirable.

How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to champhaidisthospital@gmail.com

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024- Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Nurse

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Date of Interview: 19-08-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done ANM. GNM/ BSc Nursing is also desirable.

How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to champhaidisthospital@gmail.com

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Date of Interview: 19-08-2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done MBBS from recognized institute.

How to apply: Candidates may email necessary scanned copies of documents also to champhaidisthospital@gmail.com

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Public Health Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Public Health Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 3rd September 2024

Age Limit : Minimum: 21 Years & Maximum: 30 Years as on the date of registration.

Required Qualification: i) Must have passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Institute/Board.

ii) Must have Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-Power Point etc.

iii) Must have minimum 01(one) year post qualification relevant work experience in any State/ Central Government Office or PSU only.

Assam University Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate-II Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate-II

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs 35,000/- p.m. + 8% HRA

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 28th August 2024

Required Qualification: The candidate should have M. Sc in Microbiology with minimum 55% marks, with 02 years research experience altogether.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Laboratory Assistant (Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences)

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 31400/- per month

Last Date: 28th August 2024

Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules

Required Qualification: B. Pharm./ B.Sc.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Technician-“C” Vacancy

Post Name: Technician-“C” (University Science and Instrumentation Centre [USIC])

Posts: 02

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 31400/- per month

Last Date: 28th August 2024

Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules

Required Qualification: Diploma in Electronics / Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Institute

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Senior Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Instructor (Department of Computer Science and Engineering, DUIET)

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 16246/- per month

Last Date: 28th August 2024

Age: Age limit and age relaxation as per latest Assam Govt. rules

Required Qualification: 03 (Three) years Diploma in the appropriate branch of Engineering and Technology from any Institute recognized by SCTE, Assam Or B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT recognized by AICTE