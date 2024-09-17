Job Alert - 17/09/2024

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Co-ordinator) Vacancy

Post Name: Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Co-ordinator)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees:

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.

*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.

*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.