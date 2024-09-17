Job Alert - 17/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

ISI Tezpur Recruitment 2024 - Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Professor

Location: across all centers including Tezpur

Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)

Last Date: 31 October, 2024

Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

ISI Tezpur Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor

Location: across all centers including Tezpur

Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)

Last Date: 31 October, 2024

Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

ISI Tezpur Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Grade-I Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor Grade-I

Location: across all centers including Tezpur

Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)

Last Date: 31 October, 2024

Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

ISI Tezpur Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Grade-II Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor Grade-II

Location: across all centers including Tezpur

Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)

Last Date: 31 October, 2024

Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

AHIDMS Recruitment 2024 - Procurement Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Procurement Executive

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam 

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04/10/2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Tripura University Recruitment 2024 - Project Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Project Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Tripura

Salary: Rs. 14,000/- + HRA per month

Last Date: 22-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Co-ordinator) Vacancy

Post Name: Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Co-ordinator)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: 

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

For more info visit

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Assistant ‘C’ (Nuclear Medicine) Vacancy

Post Name: Scientific Assistant ‘C’ (Nuclear Medicine)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: 

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

For more info visit

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Technician ‘A’ (ICU/OT) Vacancy

Post Name: Technician ‘A’ (ICU/OT)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fees: 

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

For more info visit