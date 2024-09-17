Job Alert - 17/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Professor
Location: across all centers including Tezpur
Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)
Last Date: 31 October, 2024
Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Associate Professor
Location: across all centers including Tezpur
Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)
Last Date: 31 October, 2024
Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Assistant Professor Grade-I
Location: across all centers including Tezpur
Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)
Last Date: 31 October, 2024
Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Assistant Professor Grade-II
Location: across all centers including Tezpur
Salary: As per norms of the Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTI)
Last Date: 31 October, 2024
Age Limit: Preferably below 45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Procurement Executive
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 04/10/2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Project Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Tripura
Salary: Rs. 14,000/- + HRA per month
Last Date: 22-09-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Co-ordinator)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees:
*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Post Name: Scientific Assistant ‘C’ (Nuclear Medicine)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees:
*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Post Name: Technician ‘A’ (ICU/OT)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 27 years
Application Fees:
*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.