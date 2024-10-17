Job Alert - 17/10/2024

Kamargaon College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01 (UR)

Age: Minimum 18 years and should not be more that 40 years of age as on 01.01.202.

Age Relaxation:

  • 5 years for S.C/S.T, 

  •  3 years for OBC/MOBC

  •  2 years for Ex-servicemen

  • 10 years for PWD

Location: Golaghat, Assam

Last Date: 15 (fifteen) days from the [date of publication: 08/10/2024] 

Application Fee: Rs. 400/-

IOCL Recruitment 2024 - Specialist Doctor Vacancy

Post Name: Specialist Doctor

Posts: 09

Salary: As Per Norms

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 24.10.2024 & 25.10.2024

Application Fee: N/A

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Clinical Trial Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Clinical Trial coordinator

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month (Consolidated)

Date of Interview: 22.10.2024

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Application Fees: N/A

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Data Entry Operator

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month (Consolidated)

Date of Interview: 22.10.2024

Age Limit : 25 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Application Fees: N/A

DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No of Posts: 1487 Posts

  • Government Secondary School: 102 Posts

  • Provincialized Secondary School: 1385 Posts

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.

Location: Assam

Last Date : 15th November 2024

DSE Assam Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Teacher Vacancy

Post Name: Graduate Teacher

No of Posts: 8230 Posts

  • Government Secondary School: 226 Posts

  • Provincialized Secondary School: 8004 Posts

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.

Location: Assam

Pay Scale: Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,500 including Grade Pay of Rs.8,700 per month and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Last Date : 15th November 2024

Manipur PSC Recruitment 2024 - Inspector (Handicrafts) Vacancy

Post Name: Inspector (Handicrafts)

Posts: 01

Location: Manipur

Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 38 years , as on 01-11-2024.

Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-

DAP Candidates: Nil

Manipur PSC Recruitment 2024 - Superintendent (Handicrafts) Vacancy

Details about Manipur PSC Recruitment

Post Name: Superintendent (Handicrafts)

Posts: 01

Location: Manipur

Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 38 years , as on 01-11-2024.

Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-

DAP Candidates: Nil

Manipur PSC Recruitment 2024 - Supervisor (Textile) Vacancy

Post Name: Superintendent (Textile)

Posts: 02

Location: Manipur

Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 38 years , as on 01-11-2024.

Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-

DAP Candidates: Nil

Rubber Board Recruitment 2024 - Young Professionals Vacancy

Post Name: Young Professionals

Posts: 50

Location: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Agartala – Tripura

Salary: Rs.40000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13-Nov-2024

Age: As per the Rubber Board recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 30 years , as on 01-Oct-2024.

Application Fees: N/A

