Job Alert - 17/10/2024

Kamargaon College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01 (UR)

Age: Minimum 18 years and should not be more that 40 years of age as on 01.01.202.

Age Relaxation:

5 years for S.C/S.T,

3 years for OBC/MOBC

2 years for Ex-servicemen

10 years for PWD

Location: Golaghat, Assam

Last Date: 15 (fifteen) days from the [date of publication: 08/10/2024]

Application Fee: Rs. 400/-