Job Alert - 17/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 01 (UR)
Age: Minimum 18 years and should not be more that 40 years of age as on 01.01.202.
Age Relaxation:
5 years for S.C/S.T,
3 years for OBC/MOBC
2 years for Ex-servicemen
10 years for PWD
Last Date: 15 (fifteen) days from the [date of publication: 08/10/2024]
Application Fee: Rs. 400/-
Post Name: Specialist Doctor
Posts: 09
Salary: As Per Norms
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Date of Walk-in-Interview: 24.10.2024 & 25.10.2024
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Clinical Trial coordinator
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month (Consolidated)
Date of Interview: 22.10.2024
Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Data Entry Operator
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month (Consolidated)
Date of Interview: 22.10.2024
Age Limit : 25 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
No of Posts: 1487 Posts
Government Secondary School: 102 Posts
Provincialized Secondary School: 1385 Posts
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.
Location: Assam
Last Date : 15th November 2024
Post Name: Graduate Teacher
No of Posts: 8230 Posts
Government Secondary School: 226 Posts
Provincialized Secondary School: 8004 Posts
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2023.
Location: Assam
Pay Scale: Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,500 including Grade Pay of Rs.8,700 per month and other allowances as admissible under the rules.
Last Date : 15th November 2024
Post Name: Inspector (Handicrafts)
Posts: 01
Location: Manipur
Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month
Last Date: 01-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 38 years , as on 01-11-2024.
Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-
DAP Candidates: Nil
Details about Manipur PSC Recruitment
Post Name: Superintendent (Handicrafts)
Posts: 01
Location: Manipur
Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month
Last Date: 01-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 38 years , as on 01-11-2024.
Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-
DAP Candidates: Nil
Post Name: Superintendent (Textile)
Posts: 02
Location: Manipur
Salary: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800/- Per Month
Last Date: 01-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Manipur Public Service Commission recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 38 years , as on 01-11-2024.
Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-
DAP Candidates: Nil
Post Name: Young Professionals
Posts: 50
Location: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Agartala – Tripura
Salary: Rs.40000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13-Nov-2024
Age: As per the Rubber Board recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 30 years , as on 01-Oct-2024.
Application Fees: N/A