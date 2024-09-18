Job Alert - 18/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fees:
*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Post Name: Assistant Security Officer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 27 years
Application Fees:
*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 20-09-2024
Age: 27 years
Application Fees:
*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Post Name: Accountant
Posts: 05
Location: Guwahati – Assam, Mumbai – Maharashtra, Bengaluru – Karnataka, Raipur – Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh
Salary: Rs.9300-34800/- Per Month
Last Date: 13-11-2024
Age: 56 Years Max.
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Principal
Posts: 01
Salary: 20,000 to 25000/- Per Month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: PGT/ TGT/ etc
Posts: 18
Salary: 8,000 to 10,000/- Per Month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Peon
Posts: 02
Location: Morigaon, Assam
Salary: Rs. 12,000 – 52,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 26/09/2024
Age: 18-44 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 03
Location: Jorhat -Assam
Salary: Rs. 12,000 – 37,500/- Per Month
Date of Interview: 12-Oct-2024
Age Limit: 18-40 years
Application Fee: UR, OBC/ MOBC Candidates: Rs. 500/-
SC, ST (P), ST (H), PWD Candidates: Rs. 250/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Core PHP)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: 25k – 45k
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Application fee: NIL
Post Name: Audit Officer
Department: Transport Department, Assam
Posts: 53
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 24/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-
General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-
Mode of Payment: Online