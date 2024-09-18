Job Alert - 18/09/2024

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Female Nurse ‘A’ Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: 

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

For more info visit

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Security Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Security Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fees: 

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

For more info visit

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fees: 

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.
*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.
*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

For more info visit

SSC Constable Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 05

Location: Guwahati – Assam, Mumbai – Maharashtra, Bengaluru – Karnataka, Raipur – Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh

Salary: Rs.9300-34800/- Per Month

Last Date: 13-11-2024

Age: 56 Years Max.

Application Fee: N/A

For more info visit

Vision International School Jorhat Recruitment 2024- Principal Vacancy

Post Name: Principal

Posts: 01

Salary: 20,000 to 25000/- Per Month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

For more info visit

Vision International School Jorhat Recruitment 2024- PGT/ TGT/ etc Vacancy

Post Name: PGT/ TGT/ etc

Posts: 18

Salary: 8,000 to 10,000/- Per Month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

For more info visit

Morigaon District Court Recruitment 2024 - Peon Vacancy

Post Name: Peon

Posts: 02

Location: MorigaonAssam

Salary: Rs. 12,000 – 52,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 26/09/2024

Age: 18-44 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 03

Location: Jorhat -Assam

Salary: Rs. 12,000 – 37,500/- Per Month

Date of Interview: 12-Oct-2024

Age Limit: 18-40 years 

Application Fee: UR, OBC/ MOBC Candidates: Rs. 500/-

  • SC, ST (P), ST (H), PWD Candidates: Rs. 250/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

For more info visit

Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Core PHP) Vacancy

Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Core PHP)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: 25k – 45k

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Application fee: NIL

For more info visit

APSC Recruitment 2024 - Audit Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Audit Officer

Department: Transport Department, Assam

Posts: 53

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 24/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-

  • General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

For more info visit
