Job Alert - 18/09/2024

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Female Nurse ‘A’ Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 20-09-2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees:

*Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.

*SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.

*The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.