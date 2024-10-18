Job Alert - 18/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 24/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician
Posts: 05
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 30/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Contractual Dialysis Technician
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 30/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name- Junior Research Assistant
Posts- 01
Location- Bengaluru – India
Salary- Rs.30000/- Per Month
Last Date- 29/10/2024
Age Limit- 30 years
Application Fees- N/A
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat- Assam
Salary: Rs.20,000 8% HRA for 1st and 2nd year. Rs.22,000 8% HRA for 3rd year
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat- Assam
Salary: Rs.20,000 8% HRA per month for first and second year.
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Part Time Medical Referee
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Age: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 21-10-2024
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Bodo Translator
No of Posts: 01
Department: Sericulture
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Stenographer
No of Posts: 01
Department: Soil Conversation
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Stenographer
No of Posts: 01
Department: Forrest
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024