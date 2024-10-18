Job Alert - 18/10/2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Bodo Translator Vacancy

Post Name: Bodo Translator

No of Posts: 01

Department: Sericulture

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024