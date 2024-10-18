Job Alert - 18/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (GATE) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 24/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician

Posts: 05

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 30/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Dialysis Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Dialysis Technician

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 30/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit

NIMHANS Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name- Junior Research Assistant

Posts- 01

Location- Bengaluru – India

Salary- Rs.30000/- Per Month

Last Date- 29/10/2024

Age Limit- 30 years

Application Fees- N/A

For more info visit

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: Rs.20,000 8% HRA for 1st and 2nd year. Rs.22,000 8% HRA for 3rd year

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: Rs.20,000 8% HRA per month for first and second year.

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Part Time Medical Referee Vacancy

Post Name: Part Time Medical Referee

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 21-10-2024

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Bodo Translator Vacancy

Post Name: Bodo Translator

No of Posts: 01

Department: Sericulture

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

For more info visit

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer (Soil Conversation Dept) Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

No of Posts: 01

Department: Soil Conversation

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

For more info visit

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer (Forrest Dept) Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

No of Posts: 01

Department: Forrest

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

For more info visit
For more jobs visit