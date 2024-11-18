Job Alert - 18/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Basic Health Worker (BHW) Vacancy
Post Name: Basic Health Worker (BHW)
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 16
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Surveillance Worker (SW) Vacancy
Post Name: Surveillance Worker (SW)
Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
Posts: 33
Location: Kokrajhar – Assam
Last Date: 20.11.2024
Age Limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates
Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 47000/- per month
Last Date: 25/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: N/A
GMCH Recruitment 2024 - Physician Assistant (OT) Vacancy
Post Name: Physician Assistant (OT)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 19,800/-
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
GMCH Recruitment 2024 - ANM Vacancy
Post Name: ANM
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 18,000/-
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
GMCH Recruitment 2024 - Staff Nurse Vacancy
Post Name: Staff Nurse
Posts: 04
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/-
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
GMCH Recruitment 2024 - General Duty Medical Officer (MBBS) Vacancy
Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer (MBBS)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 55,000/-
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
GMCH Recruitment 2024 - Cardiac Anesthesiologist Vacancy
Post Name: Cardiac Anesthesiologist
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A