Job Alert - 18/11/2024

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Basic Health Worker (BHW) Vacancy

Post Name: Basic Health Worker (BHW)

Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.

Posts: 16

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates