Job Alert - 18/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Basic Health Worker (BHW) Vacancy

Post Name: Basic Health Worker (BHW)

Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.

Posts: 16

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Surveillance Worker (SW) Vacancy

Post Name: Surveillance Worker (SW)

Department: Health & Family Welfare Deptt.

Posts: 33

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Last Date: 20.11.2024

Age Limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only for OBC/MOBC/General Category and Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for ST/SC candidates

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 47000/- per month

Last Date: 25/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: N/A

GMCH Recruitment 2024 - Physician Assistant (OT) Vacancy

Post Name: Physician Assistant (OT)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 19,800/-

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

GMCH Recruitment 2024 - ANM Vacancy

Post Name: ANM

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 18,000/-

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

GMCH Recruitment 2024 - Staff Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Staff Nurse

Posts: 04

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/-

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

GMCH Recruitment 2024 - General Duty Medical Officer (MBBS) Vacancy

Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer (MBBS)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 55,000/-

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

GMCH Recruitment 2024 - Cardiac Anesthesiologist Vacancy

Post Name: Cardiac Anesthesiologist

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

