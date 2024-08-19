Job Alert - 19/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Name of Post: Young Professional
No.of Vacancy: 01
Salary: As Per Norms
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date to Apply: 20/08/2024
Required Qualification: Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification/Bachelor’s Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 50% of marks.
How to apply: To apply candidates can send their applications via the official email ID: recruitment.kisceassam@gmail.com
Post Name- Grade-IV
Posts- 02
Location- Jorhat – Assam
Salary- As Per Norms
Last Date- 30-08-2024
Age- 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex -servicemen, 43 years for OBC/MOBC, 45 years for SC/ST as on 01-01-2024.
Application Fees- Rs. 500/-
Required Qualification: Class VIII Passed
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send applications to the Principal & Secretary, Bahona College, P.O. -Bahona, Jorhat-785101
Name of Post: Scientist C
No. of Vacancy: 1
Salary: Rs.30,000 to 67,000 per month
Age Limit: 21 to 40 years
Job Location: All India
Last Date: 29-08-2024
Required Qualification: Candidates who have completed MBBS, MD/MS, DNB
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may visit https://www. jipmer.edu.in/announcement.
Post Name: Peon
Posts: 01
Location: Hailakandi – Assam
Salary: Rs. 12,000 – 52,000/-
Last Date: 31-08-2024
Age: 18 - 40 Years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed 08th
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to The District & Sessions Judge, Hailakandi, P.O., P.S. & District Hailakandi, Assam, Pin-788151.
Post Name: Technical Assistant (Information Technology)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000/- per month
Age Limit : The maximum age limit will be 35 (thirty-five) years
Walk-in-Date: 27th August 2024
Required Qualification: Graduation in any discipline, Typing Speed of 40 wpm, Diploma/Certificate Course (1 Year) in Computers, Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), Adobe Reader, Internet, E-mail, etc., Candidates should have minimum experience of 3 years in similar position, Should have experience of working with Government department / agency.
Post Name: Project Associate-I
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 25,000.00 (Rupees twenty five thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month
Last Date: 30/08/2024
Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application.
Required Qualification: Master’s Degree (M.Tech. / M.E. / M.S.) in Mechanical Engineering / Manufacturing Technology / Production Engineering / Material Science / Metallurgy / Aerospace Engineering / Automobile Engineering / Ocean and Naval Architecture / Applied Mechanics / Civil Engineering, or any aligned area.
Post Name: Lower Division Assistant (LDA) cum Typist
Posts: 220
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: Sep 02, 2024
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.
Required Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with Certificate in Computer Application with a minimum speed of 30 w.p.m.
Post Name: Gram Sevak/Gram Sevika
Posts: 45
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: Sep 02, 2024
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.
Required Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with Certificate in Computer Application with a minimum speed of 30 w.p.m.
Post Name: Driver
Posts: 61
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: Sep 02, 2024
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.
Required Qualification: Class VIII passed with valid Professional Driving License from the concerned DTO.
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 03
Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong
Last Date: Sep 02, 2024
Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.
Required Qualification: Class XII/HSSLC passed with Certificate in Short Hand and Computer Application.