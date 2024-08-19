Job Alert - 19/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

KISCE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional Vacancy

Name of Post: Young Professional

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: As Per Norms

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date to Apply: 20/08/2024

Required Qualification: Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification/Bachelor’s Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 50% of marks.

How to apply: To apply candidates can send their applications via the official email ID: recruitment.kisceassam@gmail.com

Bahona College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name- Grade-IV

Posts- 02

Location- Jorhat – Assam

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 30-08-2024

Age- 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex -servicemen, 43 years for OBC/MOBC, 45 years for SC/ST as on 01-01-2024.

Application Fees- Rs. 500/-

Required Qualification: Class VIII Passed

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send applications to the Principal & Secretary, Bahona College, P.O. -Bahona, Jorhat-785101 

JIPMER Recruitment 2024 - Scientist C Vacancy

Name of Post: Scientist C

No. of Vacancy: 1

Salary: Rs.30,000 to 67,000 per month

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Job Location: All India

Last Date: 29-08-2024

Required Qualification:  Candidates who have completed MBBS, MD/MS, DNB

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may visit https://www. jipmer.edu.in/announcement.

Hailakandi District Court Recruitment 2024 - Peon Vacancy

Post NamePeon

Posts: 01

Location: Hailakandi – Assam

Salary: Rs. 12,000 – 52,000/-

Last Date: 31-08-2024

Age: 18 - 40 Years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed 08th

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to The District & Sessions Judge, Hailakandi, P.O., P.S. & District Hailakandi, Assam, Pin-788151.

ASDMA Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Assistant (Information Technology)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000/- per month

Age Limit : The maximum age limit will be 35 (thirty-five) years

Walk-in-Date: 27th August 2024 

Required Qualification: Graduation in any discipline, Typing Speed of 40 wpm, Diploma/Certificate Course (1 Year) in Computers, Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), Adobe Reader, Internet, E-mail, etc., Candidates should have minimum experience of 3 years in similar position, Should have experience of working with Government department / agency.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate-I Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000.00 (Rupees twenty five thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month

Last Date: 30/08/2024

Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application.

Required Qualification: Master’s Degree (M.Tech. / M.E. / M.S.) in Mechanical Engineering / Manufacturing Technology / Production Engineering / Material Science / Metallurgy / Aerospace Engineering / Automobile Engineering / Ocean and Naval Architecture / Applied Mechanics / Civil Engineering, or any aligned area.

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - LDA cum Typist Vacancy

Post Name: Lower Division Assistant (LDA) cum Typist

Posts: 220

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: Sep 02, 2024

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.

Required Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with Certificate in Computer Application with a minimum speed of 30 w.p.m.

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Gram Sevak/Gram Sevika Vacancy

Post Name: Gram Sevak/Gram Sevika

Posts: 45

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: Sep 02, 2024

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.

Required Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with Certificate in Computer Application with a minimum speed of 30 w.p.m.

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy

Post Name: Driver

Posts: 61

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: Sep 02, 2024

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.

Required Qualification: Class VIII passed with valid Professional Driving License from the concerned DTO.

DC Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 03

Location: East Khasi Hills District (EKHD), Shillong

Last Date: Sep 02, 2024

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Rs.50/- for ST/SC) using any one of the following modes of payment: (i) Debit Cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks. (ii) E-Challan. (iii) UPI.

Required Qualification: Class XII/HSSLC passed with Certificate in Short Hand and Computer Application.