Job Alert - 19/08/2024

KISCE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional Vacancy

Name of Post: Young Professional

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: As Per Norms

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date to Apply: 20/08/2024

Required Qualification: Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification/Bachelor’s Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 50% of marks.

How to apply: To apply candidates can send their applications via the official email ID: recruitment.kisceassam@gmail.com