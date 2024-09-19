Job Alert - 19/09/2024

Puthimari College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 06

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

Economics : 02 posts, Roster Point-1 (UR (PWD) & 7 (UR).

Education : 02 posts, Roster Point 12 (UR) & 14 (UR)

Philosophy : 01 post, 19 (UR)

History: 01 post, Roster Point- 8 (SC)

Salary: As per the State Government Scale

Age: Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2024 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates (as per the govt. guidelines).

Location: Kamrup, Assam