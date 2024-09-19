Job Alert - 19/09/2024

Puthimari College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 06

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

  • Economics: 02 posts, Roster Point-1 (UR (PWD) & 7 (UR).

  • Education: 02 posts, Roster Point 12 (UR) & 14 (UR)

  • Philosophy : 01 post, 19 (UR)

  • History: 01 post, Roster Point- 8 (SC)

Salary: As per the State Government Scale

Age: Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2024 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates (as per the govt. guidelines).

Location: Kamrup, Assam

Madhabdev University Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor

Posts: 14

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Assamese : 2

  • Botany : 2

  • Chemistry : 2

  • Economics : 2

  • English : 2

  • Political Science : 2

  • Zoology : 2

Location: Lakhimpur, Assam

Last Date:17th October 2024

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy

Post Name: Driver

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 15000 – 20000/- per month (consolidated)

Last Date: 27-09-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: Rs. 25000/- per month

Last Date: 04/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month + admissible HRA (if accommodation is not provided) for M. Tech/ B. Tech with also Valid GATE Score.

Last Date: 27/09/2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Vision International School Jorhat Recruitment 2024- Head Mistress Vacancy

Post Name: Head Mistress ( For Pre Primary division) vac

Posts: 1

Salary: RS. 12,000 to 15000/- Per Month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Vision International School Jorhat Recruitment 2024- Receptionist cum DTP operator Vacancy

Post Name: Receptionist cum DTP operator

Posts: 1

Salary: RS. 7000 to 8000/- Per Month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Vision International School Jorhat Recruitment 2024- Accounts Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Accounts Officer

Posts: 1

Salary: RS. 7000 to 8000/- Per Month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Vision International School Jorhat Recruitment 2024- Marketing Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Marketing Executive

Posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 10,000 to 12,000/- Per Month + incentive

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Valley View School North Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024- Computer Science Teacher Vacancy

Post Name: Computer Science Teacher

Posts: 02

Location: North Lakhimpur– Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 24/09/2024

Age: As per CBSE norms.

Application Fees: N/A

