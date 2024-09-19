Job Alert - 19/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 06
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Economics: 02 posts, Roster Point-1 (UR (PWD) & 7 (UR).
Education: 02 posts, Roster Point 12 (UR) & 14 (UR)
Philosophy : 01 post, 19 (UR)
History: 01 post, Roster Point- 8 (SC)
Salary: As per the State Government Scale
Age: Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2024 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates (as per the govt. guidelines).
Location: Kamrup, Assam
Post Name: Associate Professor
Posts: 14
Subject wise vacancies :
Assamese : 2
Botany : 2
Chemistry : 2
Economics : 2
English : 2
Political Science : 2
Zoology : 2
Location: Lakhimpur, Assam
Last Date:17th October 2024
Post Name: Driver
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 15000 – 20000/- per month (consolidated)
Last Date: 27-09-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat- Assam
Salary: Rs. 25000/- per month
Last Date: 04/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month + admissible HRA (if accommodation is not provided) for M. Tech/ B. Tech with also Valid GATE Score.
Last Date: 27/09/2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Post Name: Head Mistress ( For Pre Primary division) vac
Posts: 1
Salary: RS. 12,000 to 15000/- Per Month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Receptionist cum DTP operator
Posts: 1
Salary: RS. 7000 to 8000/- Per Month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Accounts Officer
Posts: 1
Salary: RS. 7000 to 8000/- Per Month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Marketing Executive
Posts: 1
Salary: Rs. 10,000 to 12,000/- Per Month + incentive
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Computer Science Teacher
Posts: 02
Location: North Lakhimpur– Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 24/09/2024
Age: As per CBSE norms.
Application Fees: N/A