Job Alert - 19/10/2024

Post Name: Research Assistant (RA)
Posts: 02
Location: Shilong - Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 37,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 31/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name- District Information & Public Relatio Officer
Posts- 03
Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary- As Per Norms
Last Date- 10/11/2024
Age- 21-35 Years
Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-
APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Technical Assistant (TA)
Posts: 02 [UR]
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.30000/- monthly
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 40 years.
Agency: Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare.
Post Name: Computer Operator
Posts: 01 [UR]
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.20000/- monthly
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: As per state Govt. Norms.
Agency: Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare.
Post Name: Technical Assistant
Posts: 02 [UR: 01 & ST: 01]
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.25000/- monthly
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: As per state Govt. Norms.
Agency: Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare.
Post Name: Sattriya Dancer Instructor
No of Posts: 01
Department: Cultural Affairs
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Inspector
No of Posts: 01
Department: Handloom & Textiles
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Master Weaver
No of Posts: 02
Department: Handloom & Textiles
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Demonstrator
No of Posts: 18
Department: Handloom & Textiles
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024