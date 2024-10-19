Job Alert - 19/10/2024

NEHU Recruitment 2024- Research Assistant (RA) Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant (RA)

Posts: 02

Location: Shilong - Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 37,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 31/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

APPSC Recruitment 2024 - District Information & Public Relatio Officer Vacancy

Post Name- District Information & Public Relatio Officer

Posts- 03

Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 10/11/2024

Age- 21-35 Years

Application Fees- All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-

  • APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant (TA) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Assistant (TA)

Posts: 02 [UR]

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.30000/- monthly

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 40 years.

Agency: Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare.

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Computer Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Computer Operator

Posts: 01 [UR]

Location: Across Tripura

Salary:  Rs.20000/- monthly

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: As per state Govt. Norms.

Agency: Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare.

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Technical Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Assistant

Posts: 02 [UR: 01 & ST: 01]

Location: Across Tripura

Salary:  Rs.25000/- monthly

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: As per state Govt. Norms.

Agency: Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (GATE) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 29/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Sattriya Dancer Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Sattriya Dancer Instructor

No of Posts: 01

Department: Cultural Affairs

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Inspector Vacancy

Post Name: Inspector

No of Posts: 01

Department: Handloom & Textiles

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Master Weaver Vacancy

Post Name: Master Weaver

No of Posts: 02

Department: Handloom & Textiles

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Demonstrator Vacancy

Post Name: Demonstrator

No of Posts: 18

Department: Handloom & Textiles

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

