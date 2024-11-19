Job Alert - 19/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - District Programmer (MIS) Vacancyz
Post Name: District Programmer (MIS)
Posts: 05
Location: Assam
Last Date: 29.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A
Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering
No. of Posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 28/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery Recruitment 2024 - CDMO Vacancy
Post Name: Contingent Duty Medical Officer (CDMO)
Posts: 01
Salary: As Per Norms
Location: Bongaigaon Refinery
Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21 November 2024
Application Fee: N/A
Central Bank of India SUAPS Recruitment 2024 - Attendant Vacancy
Post Name: Attendant
No. of posts: 1
Salary: Rs. 14,000/- per month with an annual performance incentive of Rs. 2,000/- based on satisfactory review.
Location: Tinsukia - Assam
Age Limit: 22 to 40 Years
Last Date: 25.11.2024
Application Fee: N/A
Central Bank of India SUAPS Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy
Post Name: Faculty
No. of posts: 1
Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month with an annual performance incentive of Rs. 2,000/- based on satisfactory review.
Location: Tinsukia - Assam
Age Limit: 22 to 40 Years
Last Date: 25.11.2024
Application Fee: N/A
TCIL Recruitment 2024 - Deputy General Manager Vacancy
Post Name: Deputy General Manager
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- Per Month
Location: Assam
Last Date: 05-Dec-2024
Age Limit: 45 Years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
TCIL Recruitment 2024 - Assistant General Manager Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant General Manager
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- Per Month
Location: Assam
Last Date: 05-Dec-2024
Age Limit: 40 Years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
ASIDC Recruitment 2024 - Electrician Vacancy
Post Name: Electrician
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 09/12/2024
Age Limit: Not more than 38 years as on 01-11-2024.
Application Fees: N/A