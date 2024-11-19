Job Alert - 19/11/2024

Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 - District Programmer (MIS) Vacancyz

Post Name: District Programmer (MIS)

Posts: 05

Location: Assam

Last Date: 29.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 28/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery Recruitment 2024 - CDMO Vacancy

Post Name: Contingent Duty Medical Officer (CDMO)

Posts: 01

Salary: As Per Norms

Location: Bongaigaon Refinery

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21 November 2024

Application Fee: N/A

Central Bank of India SUAPS Recruitment 2024 - Attendant Vacancy

Post Name: Attendant

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 14,000/- per month with an annual performance incentive of Rs. 2,000/- based on satisfactory review.

Location: Tinsukia - Assam

Age Limit: 22 to 40 Years

Last Date: 25.11.2024

Application Fee: N/A

Central Bank of India SUAPS Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Faculty

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month with an annual performance incentive of Rs. 2,000/- based on satisfactory review.

Location: Tinsukia - Assam

Age Limit: 22 to 40 Years

Last Date: 25.11.2024

Application Fee: N/A

TCIL Recruitment 2024 - Deputy General Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy General Manager

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- Per Month

Location: Assam

Last Date: 05-Dec-2024

Age Limit: 45 Years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

TCIL Recruitment 2024 - Assistant General Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant General Manager

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- Per Month

Location: Assam

Last Date: 05-Dec-2024

Age Limit: 40 Years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

ASIDC Recruitment 2024 - Electrician Vacancy

Post Name: Electrician

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 09/12/2024

Age Limit: Not more than 38 years as on 01-11-2024.

Application Fees: N/A

