Job Alert - 19/11/2024

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 28/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A