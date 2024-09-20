Job Alert - 20/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Project Assistant I
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati -Assam
Salary: Rs.25,000/-per month
Last Date: 25/09/2024
Age: 18 to 50 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Assistant Professor / Guest Faculty
Posts: 02
Discipline wise vacancies :
Computer Science & Engineering : 1
Commerce & Management : 1
Location: Bajali, Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 26/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Project Associate I (PA)
Posts: 01
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/-p. m for candidates with NET/ GATE qualification.
Rs. 25,000/-p.m for candidates without NET/ GATE qualification.
HRA @ 8% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.
Last Date: 25/09/2024
Age Limit: 35 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Post Name: Field Investigator
No. of posts: 1
Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 25th September 2024
Post Name: Professor in Information Technology
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 24/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees two thousand only).
Mode of Payment: Online payment gateway link available in the portal during application (Proof of payment should be enclosed with the hard copy of the application)
Post Name: Associate Professor in Philosophy
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 24/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application fees: Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees one thousand only).
Mode of Payment: Online payment gateway link available in the portal during application (Proof of payment should be enclosed with the hard copy of the application)
Post Name: Office Assistant
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs.19500/- Per Month
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 20th September, 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A