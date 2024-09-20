Job Alert - 20/09/2024

AAU Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant I Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant I

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati -Assam

Salary: Rs.25,000/-per month

Last Date: 25/09/2024

Age: 18 to 50 years 

Application Fees: N/A

Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor / Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor / Guest Faculty

Posts: 02

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Computer Science & Engineering : 1

  • Commerce & Management : 1

Location: Bajali, Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 26/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Project Associate I (PA) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate I (PA)

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/-p. m for candidates with NET/ GATE qualification.

  • Rs. 25,000/-p.m for candidates without NET/ GATE qualification.

  • HRA @ 8% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Last Date: 25/09/2024

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy

Post Name: Field Investigator

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 25th September 2024

KKHSOU Recruitment 2024 - Professor in Information Technology Vacancy

Post Name: Professor in Information Technology 

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 24/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees two thousand only).

Mode of Payment: Online payment gateway link available in the portal during application (Proof of payment should be enclosed with the hard copy of the application)

KKHSOU Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor in Philosophy Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor in Philosophy 

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 24/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application fees: Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees one thousand only). 

Mode of Payment: Online payment gateway link available in the portal during application (Proof of payment should be enclosed with the hard copy of the application)

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs.19500/- Per Month

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 20th September, 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

