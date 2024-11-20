Job Alert - 20/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Child Helpline Supervisor Vacancy
Name of Post: Child Helpline Supervisor
No. of Vacancy: 05
Salary: Rs.18536/-Per Month
Age: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: 30.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A
WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor (Child Helpline) Vacancy
Name of Post: Counsellor (Child Helpline)
No. of Vacancy: 03
Salary: Rs.23170/-Per Month
Age: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: 30.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A
WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Call Operator (Child Helpline) Vacancy
Name of Post: Call Operator (Child Helpline)
No. of Vacancy: 02
Salary: Rs.23170/-Per Month
Age: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: 30.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A
WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Project Coordinator (Child Helpline) Vacancy
Name of Post: Project Coordinator (Child Helpline)
No. of Vacancy: 02
Salary: Rs.33100/-Per Month
Age: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: 30.11.2024
Application Fees: N/A
NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate-III Vacancy
Post Name: Research Associate-III
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 67000/- + HRA (as applicable)
Last Date: 26-11-2024
Age: 40 years.
Application Fees: N/A
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Lab Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Lab Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 26th November 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Medical Physicist Vacancy
Post Name: Medical Physicist
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 30th December 2024
Age Limit : Between 21-35 years
Application Fee: i. For Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs.1500/-
ii. For SC/ST/EWS/PWD /Woman candidates is Fee exempted
iii. The candidates should pay the prescribed application fee online by clicking the link provided in the website