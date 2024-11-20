Job Alert - 20/11/2024

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Medical Physicist Vacancy

Post Name: Medical Physicist

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 30th December 2024

Age Limit : Between 21-35 years

Application Fee: i. For Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs.1500/-

ii. For SC/ST/EWS/PWD /Woman candidates is Fee exempted

iii. The candidates should pay the prescribed application fee online by clicking the link provided in the website