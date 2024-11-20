Job Alert - 20/11/2024

WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Child Helpline Supervisor Vacancy

Name of Post: Child Helpline Supervisor

No. of Vacancy: 05

Salary: Rs.18536/-Per Month

Age: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: 30.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor (Child Helpline) Vacancy

Name of Post: Counsellor (Child Helpline)

No. of Vacancy: 03

Salary: Rs.23170/-Per Month

Age: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: 30.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Call Operator (Child Helpline) Vacancy

Name of Post: Call Operator (Child Helpline)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Salary: Rs.23170/-Per Month

Age: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: 30.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

WCDD Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Project Coordinator (Child Helpline) Vacancy

Name of Post: Project Coordinator (Child Helpline)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Salary: Rs.33100/-Per Month

Age: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: 30.11.2024

Application Fees: N/A

NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate-III Vacancy

Post Name: Research Associate-III

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 67000/- + HRA (as applicable)

Last Date: 26-11-2024

Age: 40 years.

Application Fees: N/A

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Lab Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Lab Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 26th November 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Medical Physicist Vacancy

Post Name: Medical Physicist

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 30th December 2024

Age Limit : Between 21-35 years

Application Fee: i. For Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs.1500/-

ii. For SC/ST/EWS/PWD /Woman candidates is Fee exempted

iii. The candidates should pay the prescribed application fee online by clicking the link provided in the website

