Job Alert - 21/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

GMCH Recruitment 2024 - MRI/CT Scan Technician Vacancy

Post Name: MRI/CT Scan Technician

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Rs. 24,000/- (Fixed)

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Required Qualification: HS Science with Technician Diploma MRI/ CT Scan Machine operation from Govt. recognized Institute. Minimum 1 year Experience of MRI / CT Scan machine handling as technician.

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2024 - Regional Secretary Vacancy

Post Name: Regional Secretary

Posts: 01

Location: Regional Office Mumbai, Regional Office Bengaluru

Salary: Rs. 67,700 - 2,08,700/- per month

Last Date: 16 September 2024

Age: 50 Years

Required Qualification: A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University, 05 years experience, Computer Knowledge

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Secretary (General Sales) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Secretary (General Sales)

Posts: 01

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 67,700 - 2,08,700/- per month

Last Date: 16 September 2024

Age: 50 Years

Required Qualification: i) A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University.
ii) 05 years experience
iii) Computer Knowledge

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Secretary (General Admnistration) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Secretary (General Admnistration)

Posts: 01

Location: Head Office, New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 67,700 -2,08,700/- per month

Last Date: 16 September 2024

Age: 50 Years

Required Qualification: i) A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University.
ii) 05 years experience
iii) Computer Knowledge

DME Assam Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts:  657 posts

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- with Grade Pay of Rs.3,900/- 

Last Date: 31.08.2024

Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.

Required Qualification: Candidates must be Class VIII passed from any recognized institute.

DME Assam Recruitment 2024 - Grade-III (Non-Technical) Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-III (Non-Technical)

Posts: 320 posts

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, GP: Check Advertisement Details .

Last Date: 31.08.2024

Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.

Required Qualification: Individual post-wise educational qualification may be checked with the official Advertisement Details.

DME Assam Recruitment 2024 - Grade-III (Technical) Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-III (Technical)

Posts: 1031 posts

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, GP: Check Advertisement Details .

Last Date: 31.08.2024

Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.

Required Qualification: Individual post-wise educational qualification may be checked with the official Advertisement Details.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2024 - Junior Manager (Finance) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Manager (Finance)

Posts: 15

Location: North Eastern Region

Salary: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400)

Last Date: 07-09-2024

Age: 56 Years Max

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Manager (Finance) at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Bachelor Degree in Commerce/Accounts. Or (ii) Passed Intermediate examination of ICAI/ICWAI.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2024 - Junior Manager (HR) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Manager (HR)

Posts: 07

Location: North Eastern Region

Salary: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400).

Last Date: 07-09-2024

Age: 56 Years Max

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Manager (HR) at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Degree of a recognized University/Institute. 