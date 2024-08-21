Job Alert - 21/08/2024

DME Assam Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 657 posts

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- with Grade Pay of Rs.3,900/-

Last Date: 31.08.2024

Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.

Required Qualification: Candidates must be Class VIII passed from any recognized institute.