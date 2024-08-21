Job Alert - 21/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: MRI/CT Scan Technician
Posts: 03
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 24,000/- (Fixed)
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Required Qualification: HS Science with Technician Diploma MRI/ CT Scan Machine operation from Govt. recognized Institute. Minimum 1 year Experience of MRI / CT Scan machine handling as technician.
Post Name: Regional Secretary
Posts: 01
Location: Regional Office Mumbai, Regional Office Bengaluru
Salary: Rs. 67,700 - 2,08,700/- per month
Last Date: 16 September 2024
Age: 50 Years
Required Qualification: A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University, 05 years experience, Computer Knowledge
Post Name: Deputy Secretary (General Sales)
Posts: 01
Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 67,700 - 2,08,700/- per month
Last Date: 16 September 2024
Age: 50 Years
Required Qualification: i) A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University.
ii) 05 years experience
iii) Computer Knowledge
Post Name: Deputy Secretary (General Admnistration)
Posts: 01
Location: Head Office, New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 67,700 -2,08,700/- per month
Last Date: 16 September 2024
Age: 50 Years
Required Qualification: i) A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University.
ii) 05 years experience
iii) Computer Knowledge
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 657 posts
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- with Grade Pay of Rs.3,900/-
Last Date: 31.08.2024
Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.
Required Qualification: Candidates must be Class VIII passed from any recognized institute.
Post Name: Grade-III (Non-Technical)
Posts: 320 posts
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, GP: Check Advertisement Details .
Last Date: 31.08.2024
Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.
Required Qualification: Individual post-wise educational qualification may be checked with the official Advertisement Details.
Post Name: Grade-III (Technical)
Posts: 1031 posts
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, GP: Check Advertisement Details .
Last Date: 31.08.2024
Age Limit: Candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2023.
Required Qualification: Individual post-wise educational qualification may be checked with the official Advertisement Details.
Post Name: Junior Manager (Finance)
Posts: 15
Location: North Eastern Region
Salary: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400)
Last Date: 07-09-2024
Age: 56 Years Max
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Manager (Finance) at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Bachelor Degree in Commerce/Accounts. Or (ii) Passed Intermediate examination of ICAI/ICWAI.
Post Name: Junior Manager (HR)
Posts: 07
Location: North Eastern Region
Salary: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400).
Last Date: 07-09-2024
Age: 56 Years Max
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Manager (HR) at National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, candidate should have completed Degree of a recognized University/Institute.