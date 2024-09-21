Job Alert - 21/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Office Assistant
Posts: 02
Salary: Rs.28500-42000/- Per Month
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 23rd September, 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Required Qualification: As per IIT Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering/Technology, Master’s Degree in Science from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Post Name: Faculty (NTT)
Posts: 02
Location: Numaligarh, Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 26/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: Graduate with minimum 50% & Diploma in Nursery/ Montessori/ ECE/ Pre- Primary training from a Govt. recognized institution.
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Applied Sciences & Humanities
No. of Posts: 03
Discipline wise vacancies :
Operation Research & Industrial Management : 1
Engineering Graphics & Design : 1
Design Thinking : 1
Salary: As Per Norms
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 26/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A