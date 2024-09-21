Job Alert - 21/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs.28500-42000/- Per Month

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 23rd September, 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Required Qualification: As per IIT Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering/Technology, Master’s Degree in Science from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Dhansiri Valley Public School Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Faculty (NTT)

Posts: 02

Location: Numaligarh, Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 26/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: Graduate with minimum 50% & Diploma in Nursery/ Montessori/ ECE/ Pre- Primary training from a Govt. recognized institution.

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty  in Department of Applied Sciences & Humanities

No. of Posts: 03

Discipline wise vacancies :

Operation Research & Industrial Management : 1

Engineering Graphics & Design : 1

Design Thinking : 1

Salary: As Per Norms

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 26/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

