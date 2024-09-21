Job Alert - 21/09/2024

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs.28500-42000/- Per Month

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 23rd September, 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Required Qualification: As per IIT Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering/Technology, Master’s Degree in Science from any of the recognized boards or Universities.