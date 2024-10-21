Job Alert - 21/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Technical Officer (Horti Forestry)
Posts: 01 [UR]
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.60000/- monthly.
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 40 years.
Agency: CEO & Project Director IGDC CREFLAT Project, PMA.
Post Name: Technical Officer (GIS)
Posts: 01 [UR]
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.60000/- monthly.
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 40 years.
Agency: CEO & Project Director IGDC CREFLAT Project, PMA.
Post Name: Power Pump Operator
No of Posts: 01
Department: Irrigation
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Electrician
No of Posts: 03
Department: Irrigation
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Assst Electrician
No of Posts: 02
Department: Irrigation
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Assist Mechanic
No of Posts: 03
Department: Irrigation
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Assist Blacksmith
No of Posts: 01
Department: Irrigation
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.
Location: Kokrajhar, Assam
Last Date : 28 Oct 2024
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 05 Posts
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Economics (Roster Point No. 04, Unreserved)
Assamese (Roster Point No. 07, Unreserved)
Physics (Roster Point No. 23, Unreserved)
Zoology (Roster Point No. 24, Unreserved)
Mathematics (Roster Point No. 27, Unreserved)
Location: Sivasagar, Assam
Salary: As per the State Government Scale.
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 20/10/2024]
Age: The Applicant shall not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January, 2024.
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 01 Post [Library Bearer Roster Point No. 05, ST (P)]
Location: Sivasagar, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 20/10/2024]
Age: The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 45 years as on 1st January, 2024.
Application Fees: Rs. 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred) only
Post Name: Team Member Procurement
Posts: 01
Job Location: Silchar Cancer Center.
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 10/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A