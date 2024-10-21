Job Alert - 21/10/2024

Sibsagar Girls’ College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 05 Posts

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

Economics (Roster Point No. 04, Unreserved)

Assamese (Roster Point No. 07, Unreserved)

Physics (Roster Point No. 23, Unreserved)

Zoology (Roster Point No. 24, Unreserved)

Mathematics (Roster Point No. 27, Unreserved)

Location: Sivasagar, Assam

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 20/10/2024]

Age: The Applicant shall not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January, 2024.