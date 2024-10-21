Job Alert - 21/10/2024

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Technical Officer (Horti Forestry) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Officer (Horti Forestry)

Posts: 01 [UR]

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.60000/- monthly. 

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 40 years.

Agency: CEO & Project Director IGDC CREFLAT Project, PMA.

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Technical Officer (GIS) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Officer (GIS)

Posts: 01 [UR]

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.60000/- monthly. 

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 40 years.

Agency: CEO & Project Director IGDC CREFLAT Project, PMA.

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Power Pump Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Power Pump Operator

No of Posts: 01

Department: Irrigation

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Electrician Vacancy

Post Name: Electrician

No of Posts: 03

Department: Irrigation

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Assst Electrician Vacancy

Post Name: Assst Electrician

No of Posts: 02

Department: Irrigation

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Assist Mechanic Vacancy

Post Name: Assist Mechanic

No of Posts: 03

Department: Irrigation

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

BTR Grade III Recruitment 2024 - Assist Blacksmith Vacancy

Post Name: Assist Blacksmith

No of Posts: 01

Department: Irrigation

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years as of 1st January 2024.

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Last Date : 28 Oct 2024

Sibsagar Girls’ College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 05 Posts

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

  • Economics (Roster Point No. 04, Unreserved)

  • Assamese (Roster Point No. 07, Unreserved)

  • Physics (Roster Point No. 23, Unreserved)

  • Zoology (Roster Point No. 24, Unreserved)

  • Mathematics (Roster Point No. 27, Unreserved)

Location: Sivasagar, Assam

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 20/10/2024]

Age: The Applicant shall not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January, 2024.

Sibsagar Girls’ College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01 Post [Library Bearer Roster Point No. 05, ST (P)]

Location: Sivasagar, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 20/10/2024]

Age: The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 45 years as on 1st January, 2024.

Application Fees: Rs. 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred) only

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Team Member Procurement Vacancy

Post Name: Team Member Procurement

Posts: 01

Job Location: Silchar Cancer Center.

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

