Job Alert - 21/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Xonali Technologies Recruitment 2024 - Mobile Application and Website Developer Vacancy

Post Name: Mobile Application and Website Developer

Posts: 01

Salary: INR 15,000.00 to 18,000.00 per month (depending upon experience) plus additional benefits

Age: 30 years

Location: Assam

Last Date: 30/11/2024

Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 02

Assamese : 1

Education : 1

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04/12/2024

Age Limit: 38 Years

Hojai District Court Recruitment 2024 - Advocate Commissioner Vacancy

Post Name: Advocate Commissioner

Posts: 07

Location: Hojai – Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 30-11-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Nagaon District Court Recruitment 2024- Sheristadar/ Chief Administrative Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Sheristadar/ Chief Administrative Officer

Posts: Various

Location: Nagaon – Assam

Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25-11-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

NFR Recruitment 2024 - Sports Person Vacancy

Post Name: Sports Person

Posts: 56

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 10th December 2024

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Application Fee: Rs. 500/- for all other candidates.

Rs. 250/- for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Women, Minority, and EBC candidates.

FAAMC Barpeta Recruitment 2024 - Hospital Administrator Vacancy

Post Name: Hospital Administrator

Posts: 01

Salary: Negotiable. No other allowance/ facilities other than consolidated pay shall be extended during the entire period of the appointment.

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Last Date: December 4, 2024

Age Limit: Up to 40 years

