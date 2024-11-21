Job Alert - 21/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Xonali Technologies Recruitment 2024 - Mobile Application and Website Developer Vacancy
Post Name: Mobile Application and Website Developer
Posts: 01
Salary: INR 15,000.00 to 18,000.00 per month (depending upon experience) plus additional benefits
Age: 30 years
Location: Assam
Last Date: 30/11/2024
Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 02
Assamese : 1
Education : 1
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 04/12/2024
Age Limit: 38 Years
Hojai District Court Recruitment 2024 - Advocate Commissioner Vacancy
Post Name: Advocate Commissioner
Posts: 07
Location: Hojai – Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 30-11-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Nagaon District Court Recruitment 2024- Sheristadar/ Chief Administrative Officer Vacancy
Post Name: Sheristadar/ Chief Administrative Officer
Posts: Various
Location: Nagaon – Assam
Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 25-11-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
NFR Recruitment 2024 - Sports Person Vacancy
Post Name: Sports Person
Posts: 56
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 10th December 2024
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years
Application Fee: Rs. 500/- for all other candidates.
Rs. 250/- for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Women, Minority, and EBC candidates.
FAAMC Barpeta Recruitment 2024 - Hospital Administrator Vacancy
Post Name: Hospital Administrator
Posts: 01
Salary: Negotiable. No other allowance/ facilities other than consolidated pay shall be extended during the entire period of the appointment.
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Last Date: December 4, 2024
Age Limit: Up to 40 years