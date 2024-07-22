Job Alert: 22/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Graduate Teacher
No. of Posts: 01 Post, (Mathematics)
Salary: Salary is negotiable.
Job Location: Goalpara, Assam
Last Date: 26th July 2024
Application Fee (if any): Nil .
Required Qualification: B.Sc in Mathematics ( Preferably with B.Ed).
How to apply: The bio-data of the candidates is to be sent in the following e-mail id: ajagar.academy@gmail.com .
Contact No: 8638289202, 7002605
Post Name: Subject Teacher
Posts: 1 posts ( Biology )
Location: Goalpara – Assam
Salary: 25,000+ (Negotiable) +HRA
Age Limit: No Age bar
Last Date: 29/07/2024
Application Fees: No
Required Qualification: M. Sc. in Biology (Experienced candidates will be preferred).
How to apply: Applicants can share their updated CV to the following e-mail address: .
Post Name: Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Dept of BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)
Posts: 02
Salary: Negotiable.
Location: Sibsagar, Assam
Last Date: 24th of July, 2024
Application Fee: Rs.500/-(five hundred) only
Required Qualification: MCA/M.Tech in Computer Applications with also good academic record. PhD/NET qualified candidates and with experience in relevant field will also be given preference.
How to apply: Candidates may send their Resume and also softcopy of Demand draft to principalscc@yahoo.com with a recent photograph. The Demand draft of Rs.500/-(five hundred) only must be drawn altogether in favor of Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, payable at “The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd” Sibsagar Branch
Post Name: Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati/ Silchar
Upper age Limit: 40 years
Salary: CTC - Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)
Last Date: August 16, 2024
Application Fee: No application fee is charged by C-DAC.
Required Qualification: B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree with 60% of equivalent CGPA or Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in the relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA or M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree or Ph.D in relevant discipline.
How to apply: Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/
Post Name: Project Support Staff
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati/Silchar
Upper age Limit: 35 years
Salary: CTC - Min Rs. 3.00 LPA
Last Date: August 16, 2024
Application Fee: No application fee is charged by C-DAC.
Required Qualification: Graduation with at least 50% marks and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks at Graduate level.
How to apply: Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/
Post Name: Senior Field Engineer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 27/07/2024
Salary: Rs. 40,000/- per month
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: B.E / B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, or in Mechanical Engineering. Should have also participated in at least 20 industrial energy assessments
How to apply: Candidates may email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. on or before 03:00 PM of July 27, 2024 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Prakash Kotecha at .
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month + 8% HRA
Last Date: 24.07.2024
Age: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC Candidates)
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: As per Assam Agricultural University official notification, candidate should have completed Master’s degree in Agriculture or Biotechnology or Life Sciences.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview with biodata, original and attested copies of marksheets and pass certificates. All testimonials must be presented at the time of the interview.
Post Name: O.T. Technician/ICU
Posts: 48
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 28/07/2024
Age limit: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: B.Sc./Diploma in O.T. Technology/ B.Sc Surgical Technician/ Anaesthesia Technology
How to apply: Applicants must register themselves in the Online Recruitment Portal if previously not registered. Those already registered may log in directly using their registered email ID and password.