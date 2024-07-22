Job Alert: 22/07/2024

4. CDAC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead Vacancy





Post Name: Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati/ Silchar

Upper age Limit: 40 years

Salary: CTC - Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Last Date: August 16, 2024

Application Fee: No application fee is charged by C-DAC.

Required Qualification: B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree with 60% of equivalent CGPA or Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in the relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA or M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree or Ph.D in relevant discipline.

How to apply: Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/