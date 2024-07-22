Job Alert: 22/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

1. Ajagar Valley Academy Agia Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy


Post Name: Graduate Teacher

No. of Posts: 01 Post, (Mathematics)

Salary: Salary is negotiable.

Job Location: Goalpara, Assam

Last Date: 26th July 2024

Application Fee (if any): Nil .

Required Qualification: B.Sc in Mathematics ( Preferably with B.Ed).

How to apply: The bio-data of the candidates is to be sent in the following e-mail id: ajagar.academy@gmail.com . 

Contact No: 8638289202, 7002605

2. C V Raman Academy Goalpara Recruitment 2024 - Subject Teacher Vacancy

Post Name: Subject Teacher

Posts: 1 posts ( Biology )

Location: Goalpara – Assam

Salary: 25,000+ (Negotiable) +HRA

Age Limit: No Age bar

Last Date: 29/07/2024

Application Fees: No

Required Qualification: M. Sc. in Biology (Experienced candidates will be preferred).

How to apply: Applicants can share their updated CV to the following e-mail address: hr@cvracademy.com.

3. Sibsagar Commerce College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Dept of BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

Posts: 02

Salary: Negotiable.

Location: Sibsagar, Assam

Last Date: 24th of July, 2024

Application Fee: Rs.500/-(five hundred) only 

Required Qualification: MCA/M.Tech in Computer Applications with also good academic record. PhD/NET qualified candidates and with experience in relevant field will also be given preference.

How to apply: Candidates may send their Resume and also softcopy of Demand draft to principalscc@yahoo.com with a recent photograph. The Demand draft of Rs.500/-(five hundred) only must be drawn altogether in favor of Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, payable at “The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd” Sibsagar Branch

4. CDAC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead Vacancy


Post Name: Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati/ Silchar

Upper age Limit: 40 years

Salary: CTC - Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Last Date: August 16, 2024

Application Fee: No application fee is charged by C-DAC.

Required Qualification: B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree with 60% of equivalent CGPA or Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in the relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA or M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree or Ph.D in relevant discipline.

How to apply: Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

5. CDAC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Project Support Staff Vacancy

Post Name: Project Support Staff

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati/Silchar

Upper age Limit: 35 years

Salary: CTC - Min Rs. 3.00 LPA

Last Date: August 16, 2024

Application Fee: No application fee is charged by C-DAC.

Required Qualification: Graduation with at least 50% marks and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks at Graduate level.

How to apply: Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

6. IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Field Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Field Engineer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 27/07/2024

Salary: Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: B.E / B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, or in Mechanical Engineering. Should have also participated in at least 20 industrial energy assessments

How to apply: Candidates may email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. on or before 03:00 PM of July 27, 2024 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Prakash Kotecha at pkotecha@iitg.ac.in

7. Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month + 8% HRA

Last Date: 24.07.2024

Age: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC Candidates)

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: As per Assam Agricultural University official notification, candidate should have completed Master’s degree in Agriculture or Biotechnology or Life Sciences.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview with biodata, original and attested copies of marksheets and pass certificates. All testimonials must be presented at the time of the interview.

8. Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment 2024 - O.T. Technician/ICU Vacancy

Post Name: O.T. Technician/ICU

Posts: 48

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 28/07/2024

Age limit: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: B.Sc./Diploma in O.T. Technology/ B.Sc Surgical Technician/ Anaesthesia Technology

How to apply: Applicants must register themselves in the Online Recruitment Portal if previously not registered. Those already registered may log in directly using their registered email ID and password.