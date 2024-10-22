Job Alert - 22/10/2024

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant (OA) Vacancy

Post Name: Office Assistant (OA)

Posts: 01

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.22000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 40 years.

Agency: CREFLAT, Project Management Authority, IGDC Project.

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Cook Vacancy

Post Name: Cook

Posts: 02

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.20000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 30 to 50 years

Agency: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (For Eden Tourist Lodge Jumpui Hill & Sagarika Paryanta Niwas, Amarpur).

SSA Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Data Analyst Vacancy

Post Name: Data Analyst

Posts: 02

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.24,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 25th October, 2024

Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation applicable)

Application Fees: N/A

SSA Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Social Media Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Social Media Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25th October, 2024

Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation applicable)

Application Fees: N/A

SSA Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25th October, 2024

Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation applicable)

Application Fees: N/A

SSA Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist Vacancy

Post Name: Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.40,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25th October, 2024

Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

Application Fees: N/A

NFL Recruitment 2024 - Lab Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Lab Technician

Posts: 04

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 21 to 30 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil

For all other candidates: Rs.200/-

NFL Recruitment 2024 - OT Technician Vacancy

Post Name: OT Technician

Posts: 03

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 21 to 30 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil

For all other candidates: Rs.200/-

NFL Recruitment 2024 - Attendant Vacancy

Post Name: Attendant

Posts: 90

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 21 to 30 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil

For all other candidates: Rs.200/-

NFL Recruitment 2024 - Pharmacist Vacancy

Post Name: Pharmacist

Posts: 10

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 21 to 30 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil

For all other candidates: Rs.200/-

