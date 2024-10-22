Job Alert - 22/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Office Assistant (OA)
Posts: 01
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.22000/- Per Month
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 40 years.
Agency: CREFLAT, Project Management Authority, IGDC Project.
Post Name: Cook
Posts: 02
Location: Across Tripura
Salary: Rs.20000/- Per Month
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 30 to 50 years
Agency: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (For Eden Tourist Lodge Jumpui Hill & Sagarika Paryanta Niwas, Amarpur).
Post Name: Data Analyst
Posts: 02
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs.24,200/- Per Month
Last Date: 25th October, 2024
Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation applicable)
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Social Media Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs.35,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 25th October, 2024
Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation applicable)
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs.35,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 25th October, 2024
Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation applicable)
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist
Posts: 01
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs.40,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 25th October, 2024
Age Limit: 32 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Lab Technician
Posts: 04
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 21 to 30 Years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil
For all other candidates: Rs.200/-
Post Name: OT Technician
Posts: 03
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 21 to 30 Years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil
For all other candidates: Rs.200/-
Post Name: Attendant
Posts: 90
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 21 to 30 Years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil
For all other candidates: Rs.200/-
Post Name: Pharmacist
Posts: 10
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month
Last Date: 08.11.2024
Age: 21 to 30 Years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil
For all other candidates: Rs.200/-