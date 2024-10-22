Job Alert - 22/10/2024

NFL Recruitment 2024 - Lab Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Lab Technician

Posts: 04

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21,500 to Rs.56,500 per month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 21 to 30 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidate: Nil

For all other candidates: Rs.200/-