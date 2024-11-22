Job Alert - 22/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Accountant-Finance Vacancy
Name of Post: Assistant Accountant-Finance
No. of Vacancy: 01
Salary: As per norms
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: 26-11-2024
Application Fees: N/A
Education Deptt. Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy
Post Name: Librarian
Posts: 01
Location: Gangtok – Sikkim
Salary: Pay of the deputation teachers shall be admissible as per the last pay certificate. In addition to their salary, extra allowances of twenty thousand will be paid as honorarium.
Last Date: 10.12.2024
Education Deptt. Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Music Teacher Vacancy
Post Name: Music Teacher
Posts: 01
Location: Gangtok – Sikkim
Salary: Pay of the deputation teachers shall be admissible as per the last pay certificate. In addition to their salary, extra allowances of twenty thousand will be paid as honorarium.
Last Date: 10.12.2024
Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024 - Chef Vacancy
Post Name: Chef
Posts: 01
Location: Assam India
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 05/12/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Core PHP) Vacancy
Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Core PHP)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: 30k – 50k
Last Date: 15/12/2024
Application fee: NIL
Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Python) Vacancy
Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Python)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: 30k – 50k
Last Date: 15/12/2024
Application fee: NIL
Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Project Technician Vacancy
Post Name: Project Technician
No. of posts: 01
Salary : Rs. 24000/- per month
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: December 1, 2024
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate -I Vacancy
Post Name: Project Associate -I
Posts: 01
Name of project : Robust Control of Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Ammonium Ion Concentration in Wastewater Treatment Plant using Quantitative Feedback Theory based Controller with Prototype Building
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary : Rs 31,000/- per month for the first two years and Rs 35,000/- for the 3rd year for the candidates having valid GATE/NET score.
Rs 25,000/- per month for the candidates not having valid GATE/NET score. HRA @ 9% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.
Candidates may also get an opportunity to pursue PhD as per Institute Norms.
Last Date: 6th December 2024