Job Alert - 22/11/2024

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate -I Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate -I

Posts: 01

Name of project : Robust Control of Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Ammonium Ion Concentration in Wastewater Treatment Plant using Quantitative Feedback Theory based Controller with Prototype Building

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary : Rs 31,000/- per month for the first two years and Rs 35,000/- for the 3rd year for the candidates having valid GATE/NET score.

Rs 25,000/- per month for the candidates not having valid GATE/NET score. HRA @ 9% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Candidates may also get an opportunity to pursue PhD as per Institute Norms.

Last Date: 6th December 2024