Job Alert - 22/11/2024

Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Accountant-Finance Vacancy

Name of Post: Assistant Accountant-Finance

No. of Vacancy: 01

Salary: As per norms

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: 26-11-2024

Application Fees: N/A

Education Deptt. Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy

Post Name: Librarian

Posts: 01

Location: Gangtok – Sikkim

Salary: Pay of the deputation teachers shall be admissible as per the last pay certificate. In addition to their salary, extra allowances of twenty thousand will be paid as honorarium.

Last Date: 10.12.2024

Education Deptt. Sikkim Recruitment 2024 - Music Teacher Vacancy

Post Name: Music Teacher

Posts: 01

Location: Gangtok – Sikkim

Salary: Pay of the deputation teachers shall be admissible as per the last pay certificate. In addition to their salary, extra allowances of twenty thousand will be paid as honorarium.

Last Date: 10.12.2024

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024 - Chef Vacancy

Post Name: Chef

Posts: 01

Location: Assam India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 05/12/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Core PHP) Vacancy

Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Core PHP)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: 30k – 50k

Last Date: 15/12/2024

Application fee: NIL

Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Python) Vacancy

Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Python)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: 30k – 50k

Last Date: 15/12/2024

Application fee: NIL

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Project Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technician

No. of posts: 01

Salary : Rs. 24000/- per month

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: December 1, 2024

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate -I Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate -I

Posts: 01

Name of project : Robust Control of Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Ammonium Ion Concentration in Wastewater Treatment Plant using Quantitative Feedback Theory based Controller with Prototype Building

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary : Rs 31,000/- per month for the first two years and Rs 35,000/- for the 3rd year for the candidates having valid GATE/NET score.

Rs 25,000/- per month for the candidates not having valid GATE/NET score. HRA @ 9% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Candidates may also get an opportunity to pursue PhD as per Institute Norms.

Last Date: 6th December 2024

